State-private partnership gets small Alle-Kiski Valley bridges replaced years earlier

To find out more about repaired and yet-to-be-completed bridges, visit parapidbridges.com/bridgesbycounty.html . Plug in the county, and click on the bridge.

When the Edmon Road bridge was replaced, Kiski Township got a new bridge over Roaring Run to replace a deteriorating, single-lane span that wasn't safe for vehicles.

Motorists had to drive around it for several months until the bridge was added to a special state bridge repair program that is winding down this year.

“We had a major 2½-mile detour for fire engines and ambulances, and time is always important,” said Kiski Township fire Chief Jack Frain, who also is the township's roadmaster.

PennDOT provided at least a 4-mile detour for other motorists.

The new Edmon Road bridge was one of 212 completed last year through a public-private partnership known as the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

By the end of 2017, the joint project by PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners had returned to use a total 390 bridges statewide that previously were considered structurally deficient.

In 2016, about 18 percent of the state's bridges were structurally deficient — compared to a national average of 7.3 percent.

PennDOT warned when the project began that deteriorating bridges on the list ultimately would be closed if they weren't replaced, jeopardizing public safety and economic growth.

PennDOT said recently that the three-year Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is on schedule. The project focused on about 558 bridges, of about 4,000 statewide that were deemed deficient.

Another 168 bridges remain to be replaced this year.

By the end of this year, the state will spend almost $1.9 billion including almost $900 million for design and construction and the rest for financing.

The partnership accelerated work on “critically needed bridge work, especially in rural areas,” PennDOT communications director Rich Kirkpatrick said. “This repair work normally would have taken eight to 12 years to complete.

“Getting this work done more quickly ensures that residents in rural areas will not have to encounter disruption to their travels if bridges had reached the point where they had to be weight restricted or closed.”

Each bridge contractor is responsible for maintaining these bridges for 25 years after construction.

“That added an incentive to do the work properly, and with added diligence,” he said.

This spring, 13 bridges are scheduled for construction in Allegheny County, plus four in Armstrong, two in Butler and eight in Westmoreland counties.

Across the state, the bridge replacements include:

• 241 single-span bridges;

• 12 multiple-span bridges;

• 129 box culverts;

• 8 pipe culverts and arch bridges.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.