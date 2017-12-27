Boy, 16, dies in Armstrong County shed fire, state police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 16-year-old boy died in a fire early Wednesday in South Bend, Armstrong County, authorities said.

Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers identified the youth as Levi Hunter Shellhammer. State police said Levi was sleeping in a shed along Oak Hill Road and wasn't able to get out when the shed caught fire. His parents discovered the fire and called firefighters.

State Trooper Jim Long said the shed was equipped with electricity and a refrigerator, a wood burner and furniture.

The incident was investigated by a trooper who is a deputy state fire marshal and a state police criminal investigator.

“Foul play isn't suspected,” Trooper Eric Mauer said in a statement. He said the fire is being investigated as an accident.

Levi was identified during an autopsy that included comparison of dental records.

Myers said toxicology tests are also pending.

