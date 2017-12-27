Cue the music and the 'Leechburg Lights' for baby's gender reveal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The mastermind behind the synchronized music-and-lights show "Leechburg Lights" gave one local couple a special gift this holiday season: a personalized show to reveal their baby's gender.

Spoiler alert: it's a boy.

His name is Cayson Bradley Zack, and he's the son of Mike and Stacy Zack, of Leechburg. He's due May 20.

"Oh my God, it was perfect," Stacy Zack, 29, said of the reveal.

The Dec. 22 reveal was set to two Disney songs and synchronized with pink and blue lights: "When You Wish Upon a Star" and the "Wonderful World Of Color."

Show creator Clyde Lindsey said it took him roughly 10 hours to edit the sequence.

He picked "When You Wish Upon a Star" because it's gender neutral, uplifting and fun, and he chose the "Wonderful World Of Color" because anybody can relate to it.

"We didn't know the gender of the baby," said Lindsey, 43, of Leechburg. "I wanted to pick something that was going to be universal."

Lindsey incorporated the gender reveal into his regularly scheduled light and music display. It was about four minutes long.

"When You Wish Upon a Star" played during a short introduction Lindsey recorded to let people know about the reveal, and the "Wonderful World Of Color" played during the reveal, which ended in a burst of blue-hued lights.

"I wanted to do something specifically for them," Lindsey said. "It was a lot of thought."

Stacy Zack said the Disney songs were a great choice because she is a self-proclaimed "Disney freak."

She also is "crazy" about Christmas lights.

She said she and her husband stop and listen to at least one song at Lindsey's house on their way home from work every night.

In fact, the idea for the reveal came up when they were driving home.

"We were talking about how we'd do the reveal and Clyde's house was in test-phase, and it was actually lit up in all blue and pink lights," Stacy Zack said. "Since I love the house so much I was like, wouldn't it be crazy if Clyde would actually do that for us?"

The Zacks brought the idea up to Mike's sister, Heather, who asked Lindsey. The two used to work together at the old Ponderosa Steakhouse in Lower Burrell.

"She sent me a message one day ... saying that her brother and her sister-in-law were going to have a child, and they were wondering if I could do a gender reveal," Lindsey said. "I've never heard of one of these."

Stacy Zack said she and her husband were surprised that Lindsey agreed to the reveal, because they don't know each other personally.

"We've heard so many good things about him," she said. "He's truly one of the sweetest people to even go and do what he did."

The Zacks abided by the "honor system," and didn't know the gender of their baby until the reveal.

"We had no idea," Stacy Zack said.

Lindsey didn't know the baby's gender until the day before the show. He said the Zacks brought a sealed envelope with their sonogram in it to his house on Dec. 21, and he didn't get it until he came home that night.

"I was up until 4 a.m. re-sequencing the end of it so that it fit the gender of the baby," Lindsey said.

Lindsey wasn't able to see how the reveal turned out because he had to work when it was scheduled to play, so his sister went to his house to make sure everything was running correctly and the show started on time.

"I was really nervous," Lindsey said.

About 40 to 45 friends and family members showed up for the reveal, the Zacks said.

Lindsey said he didn't want any money for his services because just being part of the gender reveal was enough. He said the Zacks left him some money in the sonogram envelope anyway.

"There's a very small segment of people that will ever be that intimate, or that close with people they don't know," Lindsey said. "That's very special."

Mike Zack, 30, said he and his wife couldn't have asked for a better show.

"I was blown away," he said. "What he put together was absolutely amazing."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.