Cheswick tax rate to stay the same, the bulk of costs goes to debt service

Real estate taxes in Cheswick will remain at 5.35 mills next year.

Borough council approved a $1.65 million budget Wednesday night that won't require a property tax increase.

Of the 5.35 mills, 0.25 mills, or $25,000, will be going toward operating the Springdale Free Public Library.

A little more than $446,000 — or 27 percent of the budget — will be used for debt service that includes the borough's pension fund payments.

Cheswick had suspended payments toward employee pensions in 2014 and 2015 because of a dispute over how much the borough owes. It was later determined that Cheswick was paying four times the required amount.

The borough, however, had to make payments with interest for the suspended years. The borough hopes to bring the pension fund back up to par in a couple of years, according to officials.

Cheswick will spend $331,000 for police and emergency management costs.

Public works expenditures will be a little more than $225,500 for 2018.

George Guido is a freelance writer.