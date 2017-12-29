Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Sprankle's Neighborhood Markets looking for teens interested in marketing

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 9:27 p.m.
An Alle-Kiski Valley grocery store chain is hoping to get teens involved with their business through a new marketing assistant program.

Sprankle's Neighborhood Markets is taking applications from students who attend the Kiski Area and Leechburg Area school districts to work on marketing projects. It's also available to Leechburg Area students who attend Lenape Technical School.

Owner Doug Sprankle said the new position is part of a larger plan to get more involved in the community and will give teens a hands-on approach to job training.

“I thought it would be nice to give local students a chance to experience a little bit about retail,” Sprankle said.

Students will learn how to use computer programs like Photoshop and Final Cut Pro to create projects for the store's website and social media.

The position will be a six-month obligation. Students must commit to working five hours a week and will be paid minimum wage.

The position is open to students in ninth through 12th grades.

“If they're going to put in their time and effort, I think they should be rewarded,” Sprankle said.

Sprankle said the position will allow students to put what they're learning in school to use as well as build a portfolio for college applications.

Students interested in applying must submit a one-page essay that answers the question, “What would they do to make shopping local relevant to their generation?” along with a drawing, photo or digital creation that ties in with that essay.

Applications must be submitted by Jan. 5 and can be emailed to sprankledoug@gmail.com

Finalists will be asked to do an in-person interview.

The anticipated start date is the second week of January.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

