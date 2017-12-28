Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Two children killed, two adults injured in East Franklin fire

Emily Balser and Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
Firefighters cordon off the home along Pleasant View Drive in East Franklin where two children were killed in a fire Thursday morning.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles line Pleasant View Drive in East Franklin, where two children died in a house fire just before 10:30 a.m. on Thurday, Dec. 28, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A woman is consoled by a firefighter as she is led away from a home along Pleasant View Drive in East Franklin. Two children died in a fire at the home just before 10:30 a.m. on Thurday, Dec. 28, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers talks with the media after a fire along Pleasant View Drive in East Franklin claimed the lives of two children on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy died when their East Franklin home caught fire Thursday morning.

Family members told the Tribune-Review the children were among five who lived with their mother and grandfather in the home at 158 Pleasant View Drive, gutted by a fast-moving fire that was reported just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers confirmed the deaths but did not release the victims' names pending investigation by state police. Three other siblings — 4, 7 and 8 years old — escaped the blaze.

Timothy Morando, a supervisor for the state police crime unit investigating the blaze, said the children's mother and her boyfriend tried to save the children who died but were forced to jump from a second floor window to save themselves.

The mother was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment. The boyfriend and the three surviving children all were taken by ambulance to a hospital. Morando said the children were taken as a precaution. No word on the boyfriends's condition was available nor was any information immediately available on the whereabouts of their grandfather. It was not clear whether he was home when the fire broke out.

Officials said state police and the coroner's office would hold a press conference later today when more information becomes available.

Mary Ann Thomas and Emily Balser are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Thomas at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib. Reach Balser at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

