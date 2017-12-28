Two children killed, two adults injured in East Franklin fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy died when their East Franklin home caught fire Thursday morning.

Family members told the Tribune-Review the children were among five who lived with their mother and grandfather in the home at 158 Pleasant View Drive, gutted by a fast-moving fire that was reported just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers confirmed the deaths but did not release the victims' names pending investigation by state police. Three other siblings — 4, 7 and 8 years old — escaped the blaze.

Timothy Morando, a supervisor for the state police crime unit investigating the blaze, said the children's mother and her boyfriend tried to save the children who died but were forced to jump from a second floor window to save themselves.

The mother was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment. The boyfriend and the three surviving children all were taken by ambulance to a hospital. Morando said the children were taken as a precaution. No word on the boyfriends's condition was available nor was any information immediately available on the whereabouts of their grandfather. It was not clear whether he was home when the fire broke out.

Officials said state police and the coroner's office would hold a press conference later today when more information becomes available.

