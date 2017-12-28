Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Kittanning man faces charges after drunken argument with East Franklin woman, car crash

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 8:30 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A Kittanning man is accused of roughing up an East Franklin woman during a drunken argument and trapping her in the trunk of her car, threatening to kill her and leaving her in the woods, state police allege.

The woman was eventually released and got medical treatment Dec. 22 and police started to search for suspect Kristopher W. Kirkwood, 33, of North Grant Avenue, Kittanning.

State police say they encountered Kirkwood but he refused to pull over and crashed the car. He fled but was arrested and arraigned Wednesday.

In an affidavit, the woman told police the incident started at Sunny Acres Lane at East Franklin. The two were drinking and argued, she said.

She said she didn't want Kirkwood getting into her car and driving away. Kirkwood allegedly tried to pull her out while the car was moving. She stopped the car and both got out.

He became angry when she started to pour out whiskey from a bottle in the trunk.

According to his arrest papers, Kirkwood flashed a knife and threatened to kill her and throw her body into the woods.

At the time, the woman was leaning on the side of the trunk.

When he drove off, she fell into the trunk. Kirkwood stopped, slammed the trunk lid with the woman inside and started to drive off again, police said.

But when Kirkwood heard the woman calling 911 on her cellphone, he stopped, grabbed her purse and phone and smashed the phone on the road.

He eventually returned the victim to the cabin and drove her to a residence, police allege.

The woman said she slashed one of the tires on the gray Ford Focus.

Kirkwood remained in the Armstrong County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $25,000 bond.

He is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, multiple counts of simple assault, harassment, and reckless endangerment of another person.

He also is accused of violating probation or parole.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.