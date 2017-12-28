Kittanning man faces charges after drunken argument with East Franklin woman, car crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Kittanning man is accused of roughing up an East Franklin woman during a drunken argument and trapping her in the trunk of her car, threatening to kill her and leaving her in the woods, state police allege.

The woman was eventually released and got medical treatment Dec. 22 and police started to search for suspect Kristopher W. Kirkwood, 33, of North Grant Avenue, Kittanning.

State police say they encountered Kirkwood but he refused to pull over and crashed the car. He fled but was arrested and arraigned Wednesday.

In an affidavit, the woman told police the incident started at Sunny Acres Lane at East Franklin. The two were drinking and argued, she said.

She said she didn't want Kirkwood getting into her car and driving away. Kirkwood allegedly tried to pull her out while the car was moving. She stopped the car and both got out.

He became angry when she started to pour out whiskey from a bottle in the trunk.

According to his arrest papers, Kirkwood flashed a knife and threatened to kill her and throw her body into the woods.

At the time, the woman was leaning on the side of the trunk.

When he drove off, she fell into the trunk. Kirkwood stopped, slammed the trunk lid with the woman inside and started to drive off again, police said.

But when Kirkwood heard the woman calling 911 on her cellphone, he stopped, grabbed her purse and phone and smashed the phone on the road.

He eventually returned the victim to the cabin and drove her to a residence, police allege.

The woman said she slashed one of the tires on the gray Ford Focus.

Kirkwood remained in the Armstrong County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $25,000 bond.

He is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, multiple counts of simple assault, harassment, and reckless endangerment of another person.

He also is accused of violating probation or parole.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.