2 children who were killed in East Franklin fire are identified

A 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy died after their East Franklin home caught fire Thursday morning.

Emilee Hooten and her brother, Darren, were discovered in an upstairs bedroom at their Pleasant View Drive home and pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers.

Myers said in a news release that foul play is not suspected but the fire is under investigation.

Family members told the Tribune-Review the children were among five who lived with their mother and grandfather in the home, which was gutted by a fast-moving fire reported just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The three other siblings — 4, 7 and 8 years old — escaped the blaze.

Timothy Morando, a supervisor for the state police crime unit investigating the blaze, said the children's mother and her boyfriend tried to save the children who died but were forced to jump from a second-floor window to save themselves.

Police say the mother jumped with the 4-year-old in her arms.

The mother was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh for treatment. The boyfriend was taken by car and the three surviving children were taken by ambulance to ACMH Hospital.

Morando said the children were taken as a precaution.

No word on the boyfriend's condition was available nor was any information immediately available on the whereabouts of their grandfather. The grandfather was not transported to a hospital.

This is the second fatal fire involving children in two days in Armstrong County. A 16-year-old boy died in a fire early Wednesday in South Bend.

Staff writer Matthew Medsger contributed. Mary Ann Thomas and Emily Balser are Tribune-Review staff writers.