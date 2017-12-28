Woman held upside down by her seat belt after rollover in Washington Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A woman was trapped in her car Thursday evening after her vehicle slid off of Route 66 in Washington Township and rolled, according to police.

Police were dispatched near to the intersection of Paradise Drive and Route 66 just before 6 p.m. to a report that a car had left the road and flipped, the Washington Township police said.

According to police, water running off of the hillside above the road froze, causing the vehicle to slide into an embankment and roll onto its hood.

When police arrived they reported that the driver was conscious but trapped and hanging upside in the vehicle by her seat belt.

The unidentified driver was transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville with minor injuries, police said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.