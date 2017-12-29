Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

6 homicides in the Alle-Kiski Valley in 2017, but arrests not made in all cases

Chuck Biedka and Paul Peirce | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
Pennsylvania state troopers march away from Mount St. Peter Church before the funeral procession departing for the cemetery in New Kensington on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania state troopers march away from Mount St. Peter Church before the funeral procession departing for the cemetery in New Kensington on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
Police identified Rahmael Sal Holt as the suspect in the shooting death of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.
Police identified Rahmael Sal Holt as the suspect in the shooting death of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.
New Kensington Patrolman Brian Shaw
Allegheny County Police Facebook page
New Kensington Patrolman Brian Shaw
Residents watch as the funeral procession for slain New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw proceeds through Lower Burrell on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Residents watch as the funeral procession for slain New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw proceeds through Lower Burrell on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
Rahmael Sal Holt readies himself to face the public as he leaves District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.’s office in New Kensington on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, escorted by New Kensington police Chief Jim Klein, and Westmoreland County Det. Ray Dupilka.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Rahmael Sal Holt readies himself to face the public as he leaves District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.’s office in New Kensington on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, escorted by New Kensington police Chief Jim Klein, and Westmoreland County Det. Ray Dupilka.
Ronny Marie Cable.
Submitted
Ronny Marie Cable.
Members of the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety, load up a 4x4, after helping Westmoreland County Detectives, the county coroners office, and a Mercyhurst Forensic Anthropology team as they unearthed human remains in a remote wooded area off of Strawcutter Road along Kiser Lane , in Derry Township, on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Members of the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety, load up a 4x4, after helping Westmoreland County Detectives, the county coroners office, and a Mercyhurst Forensic Anthropology team as they unearthed human remains in a remote wooded area off of Strawcutter Road along Kiser Lane , in Derry Township, on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Teresa Drum
Courtesy of Allegheny County Police
Teresa Drum
Christina Nicassio of Plum is accused of stabbing her 69-year-old father, Dr. Anthony J. Nicassio, to death at his Plum home on May 6, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Christina Nicassio of Plum is accused of stabbing her 69-year-old father, Dr. Anthony J. Nicassio, to death at his Plum home on May 6, 2017.
Homicide victim Dawanye Klingensmith
Homicide victim Dawanye Klingensmith
Homice victim Heather Swiklinski
Homice victim Heather Swiklinski
State police investigators gather evidence at the scene of a double murder in Parks Township on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
State police investigators gather evidence at the scene of a double murder in Parks Township on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Melanie Sue Snyder is escorted from her hearing on attempted homicide charges by Manor Township police Chief Eric Petrosky on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Melanie Sue Snyder is escorted from her hearing on attempted homicide charges by Manor Township police Chief Eric Petrosky on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Anthony Nicassio, 69, died at his home on Capri Court at 3:30 a.m., accord to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.
Anthony Nicassio, 69, died at his home on Capri Court at 3:30 a.m., accord to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.
Christina Nicassio
Christina Nicassio

Updated 3 hours ago
TribLIVE.com Breaking News Alert...

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.