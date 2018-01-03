Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg Council seeking resident to fill council vacancy, perhaps by Jan. 16

Madasyn Czebiniak and Emily Balser | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review

Updated 3 hours ago

Leechburg is seeking applicants for a vacant council seat, but an Armstrong County elections official said the post actually should have been filled in the November election.

“It was just a mistake, a miscommunication between Leechburg and this office,” Jennifer Bellas, director of the Armstrong County Voter Registration/Elections Department, said Wednesday. She added that there is no penalty associated with the situation.

Tony Roppolo was appointed to council in July, after then-Councilman Wayne Dobos was seated as the borough's mayor. Shawn Lerch, the previous mayor, had resigned.

Dobos already was on the ballot for mayor at that point, and was elected in November.

Questions arose at the December council meeting about whether the seat should have been on the November ballot, but Dobos said the seat became vacant after the deadline to get candidate names on the ballot. Bellas could not confirm that.

Dobos said Wednesday that council now has to appoint someone because a new year has started.

Two years are left on the term, and whoever is selected will serve out those years.

Bellas said, “Any time an appointment is made, the appointment is only good until the next municipal election, which happens every two years.

“They're never appointed to fill the remainder of a term. They're only appointed to fill until the next municipal election. In this case, Mr. Roppolo was appointed. Because 2017 was a municipal (election) year, his appointment was only good through the end of 2017.

“The remainder of that term for that seat should have been on the ballot. It wasn't, so now they need to appoint somebody.”

Still, Bellas said, “It wasn't anything other than just a mistake.”

The deadline to apply for the seat is 4 p.m. Jan. 16 at — the day of council's next meeting.

Although no official timeline has been determined, Dobos said the seat could be filled as soon as that meeting.

“I'm sure we'll have at least a couple applications, and somebody will be chosen from that,” he said.

Leechburg has five council members, down from six. Council members are elected at large, not by district.

“If you are a councilperson, you're a councilperson for the whole town, the whole borough,” Dobos said.

Roppolo couldn't be reached for comment on whether he is interested in continuing to serve.

Madasyn Czebiniak and Emily Balser are Tribune-Review staff writers.

