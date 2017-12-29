Brackenridge raid nets suspects, guns, drugs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A raid by a state attorney general's drug task force netted two suspects, drugs and two handguns in Brackenridge.

The raid happened at a residence in the 700 block of Roup Avenue on Dec. 21.

A man, woman and infant were home when police forced open a door.

Police say they found a little more than three bricks of heroin packets, plastic sandwich bags containing cocaine, pill bottles with methadone and some marijuana.

A .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun and .38-caliber revolver were found along with drug paraphernalia, digital scale and about $1,600 in cash, according to an affidavit.

Robert S. Stover, 24, who was living in the residence, is facing three drug charges including felony drug possession with intent to deliver.

He remained in the Allegheny County Jail on Friday in lieu of $25,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Kordell Rodgers, 18, who shared the residence, was arrested without incident in Highlands High School, where he is a student. He didn't have drugs or a weapon in his possession at the school, police said.

He is charged with receiving stolen property, having a firearm with altered serial number at the residence and with four drug charges.

He, too, was in the county jail in lieu of $25,000 bond pending a Wednesday preliminary hearing.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.