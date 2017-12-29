Rape charges against Kiski Township man dismissed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rape charges against a Kiski Township man have been dismissed just a week before the case was to go to trial.

Charges against William John Franzi, 60, were dismissed Thursday during a pretrial hearing in front of Armstrong County Court Senior Judge Kenneth Valasek.

They included rape and four other charges, among them sexual assault, indecent assault and terroristic threats.

The trial, scheduled for Jan. 8, is cancelled, according to court records.

Franzi was originally represented by Pittsburgh attorney Chris Urbano, but the most recent court documents show his attorney as Kittanning-based Gregory Swank.

Messages left Friday with Swank, the Armstrong County District Attorney's Office and the Kiski Township police weren't immediately returned.

No other information about why the charges were dismissed was immediately available.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.