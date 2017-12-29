Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

York County man accused of punching Frazer police officer free on non-monetary bond

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 9:03 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 5 hours ago

Frazer police say a York County man punched an officer before Christmas at the Cinemark Theaters in Pittsburgh Mills mall.

Two officers were sent to the theaters because a man, identified as Brendyn Mykel Smitley, 23, of Hanover needed help. He said girlfriend left with his car just before 8 p.m. last Saturday.

Police said the man was distressed and may have been on drugs.

Smitley was twice asked to calm down to no avail, then allegedly yelled, “I want to kill myself. I am on LSD. I am going to die, put a bullet in me,” according to court reports.

When the man started to leave, police told him to stop.

But Smitley allegedly turned around and punched an officer in the face before he was pushed to the ground.

Police said he continued to resist arrest and had to be shackled as well as handcuffed.

Officers took him to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison for a mental health evaluation.

Records show an AVH physician checked him but refused to sign a metal health commitment order.

The man was taken to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh.

A night court judge released Smitley on non-monetary bond pending a Jan. 8 preliminary hearing by District Judge David Sosovicka in Harmar.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.