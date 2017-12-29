York County man accused of punching Frazer police officer free on non-monetary bond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Frazer police say a York County man punched an officer before Christmas at the Cinemark Theaters in Pittsburgh Mills mall.

Two officers were sent to the theaters because a man, identified as Brendyn Mykel Smitley, 23, of Hanover needed help. He said girlfriend left with his car just before 8 p.m. last Saturday.

Police said the man was distressed and may have been on drugs.

Smitley was twice asked to calm down to no avail, then allegedly yelled, “I want to kill myself. I am on LSD. I am going to die, put a bullet in me,” according to court reports.

When the man started to leave, police told him to stop.

But Smitley allegedly turned around and punched an officer in the face before he was pushed to the ground.

Police said he continued to resist arrest and had to be shackled as well as handcuffed.

Officers took him to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison for a mental health evaluation.

Records show an AVH physician checked him but refused to sign a metal health commitment order.

The man was taken to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh.

A night court judge released Smitley on non-monetary bond pending a Jan. 8 preliminary hearing by District Judge David Sosovicka in Harmar.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.