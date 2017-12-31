Police seeking more information on Natrona Heights man's head injury
Allegheny County Police are seeking more information on an incident Friday where a 26-year-old Natrona Heights man suffered a serious head injury.
County police reported at approximately 6:50 p.m. Harrison Township Police and paramedics were summoned to the 200 block of Park Avenue in Natrona Heights for a report of a man being injured.
Upon arrival, police found a 26-year-old man suffering a serious head injury.
Tribune-Review news partner, WPXI, identified the man as Eric Evans.
Evans was transported to an undisclosed area hospital where he was treated for gross intoxication and the head injury. Initial police investigation revealed that the victim fell and hit his head, according to a news release.
However, WPXI reported that Evans' girlfriend believes he as assaulted.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-255-8477, callers can remain anonymous.
