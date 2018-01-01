Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Water main break leaves icy mess, dry pipes in Leechburg

Joyce Hanz | Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, 5:51 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Dozens of homes in Leechburg and Gilpin were without water Monday after a water main break along First Street.

Several blocks of the road are closed due to the break, which was reported at the intersection with Logan Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday.

First Street, frozen over from leaking water running downhill for hours, was closed to motor and foot traffic until road crews could treat the road.

Area residents reported that the water leak had been turned off, but no information was available to them from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County on when the repairs would be completed.

“I called the automated system to report the water outage and Leechburg wasn't listed as an area affected (by water issues),” said Alicia Evans, a Veterans Avenue resident who was without water most of the day Monday.

Municipal Authority crews were repairing a water main break Monday afternoon, according to Matthew Junker, spokesman for the authority.

It usually takes crews six hours or less to fix a break, Junker said.

Details on the extent of the break and the number of residents affected weren't immediately available.

Resident Frank Evans said dozens of homes were affected and even some homes on Banfield Road in Gilpin were without water.

Staff writer Mary Ann Thomas contributed. Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.

Cones block access to First Avenue after a water main break caused the road to freeze over on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 in Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Water continues to flow over the sidewalk along First Avenue in Leechburg after a water main on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Water continues to flow over the sidewalk along First Avenue after a water main on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 in Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
