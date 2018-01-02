Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Frazer Supervisors approve liquor license transfer for Cinemark; sales planned to start by summer

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Cinemark plans to begin sales of beer and wine at its Pittsburgh Mills location by this summer. Frazer supervisors approved the transfer of a liquor license into the township from Glassport for the theater after a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Cinemark plans to have beer and wine available for adult patrons at its Pittsburgh Mills location by this summer, a representative of the theater chain said Tuesday.

Frazer's three supervisors on Tuesday approved the transfer of a liquor license for Cinemark into the township from Glassport.

The transfer still requires approval from the state Liquor Control Board.

Cinemark would sell alcohol based around its existing food concession, Matt Dunne, director of alcohol development and training, said during a public hearing on the liquor license transfer.

That would include beer, wine, frozen drinks and cocktails, he said.

Dunne said the theater plans on expanding its hot food selection to include chicken tenders, fries, sliders, pizza and larger Angus hot dogs. A full array of Starbucks drinks would also be added.

Seating would be added to the existing lobby. Moviegoers would be able to take drinks into auditoriums, but there would not be drink service inside them.

Dunne said employees would monitor the auditoriums to guard against problems and underage consumption. He said more employees would be hired as a result, but could not say how many.

Dunne said Cinemark has alcohol sales at about 110 locations, and has no problems with customer behavior. The higher prices charged for what is considered a “luxury amenity” serve as a deterrent, he said.

He said the company once considered limiting alcoholic beverages to auditoriums with only adults, but got push-back from parents, who wanted to see movies with their children.

Dunner said the theater's systems will include ID scanners that will track sales to individuals, including how much a person buys and how often. Visibly intoxicated persons would not be served.

“We will maintain our family-friendly environment,” he said.

Renovations planned

Dunne said Cinemark is also planning to undertake a $3 million to $4 million renovation of the theater.

The work will include the addition of luxury recliners to 17 of the location's 18 auditoriums, with the IMAX auditorium excluded because of contractual obligations.

Dunne said such renovations are long-term, and will take 12 to 18 months to complete.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

