School districts have tough decision when temperatures plummet — and stay there

School delays appear likely to continue through the end of this week, as the region continues to endure single-digit temperatures and below-zero wind chills.

With the National Weather Service forecasting the wind chill index reaching 15-to-20 below zero Friday morning, some districts may consider closing.

When the wind chill gets down that far, that's when Derry Area Superintendent Cheryl Walters said her district seriously looks at closing because of the danger of frostbite.

"We would not want to put our children at risk," she said.

As students began returning from Christmas/New Year's break on Tuesday, many districts throughout the region called two-hour delays.

But it didn't do much to protect children from the cold, as the temperature and wind chill didn't change that much.

At the National Weather Service's office in Moon Township, the temperature stayed at 7 degrees from 7 to 11 a.m., with the windchill remaining at minus 5 to minus 8 below zero, meteorologist Lee Hendricks said.

That it didn't warm up, at all, was rather unusual, Hendricks said.

"Normally once the sun comes up, it will warm up as the day goes on," he said. "Unfortunately with this cold air coming in from the west, we're not getting any warmer."

District officials say they look to the National Weather Service for guidance when it comes to wind chill and the danger of frostbite.

Hendricks said advisories are issued when wind chills reach the range of minus 11 to minus 25.

With the wind chills expected Friday morning — the coldest of the season so far along with an air temperature of zero to minus 5, exposed skin could be frostbitten in about 30 minutes.

Burrell Superintendent Shannon Wagner said the decision to delay the start of school is easier when there's snow. That hasn't been the case this week.

"Cold temperatures such as this week are always more difficult since roads are not the issue," she said.

"Sometimes, local districts will decide to wait to see if the morning temperatures are going to be as low as predicted. Sometimes they are and sometimes they are not," she said. "Ultimately, the safety of students must be the No. 1 decision driver.

"No matter what the decision, someone is always happy and someone is always furious."

At Kiski Area, Superintendent Tim Scott said that in addition to the health and safety of students, he was also concerned about the buses, which had been off the road while students were on break.

Most buses are still diesel, and can be difficult to get going in extreme cold; a delay gives extra time to get them running.

A delay also gives district maintenance personnel time to check school buildings for any problems; Scott said Kiski Area had none related to the cold when students returned Tuesday.

Walters said Derry Area is fortunate in that all of its buses are kept indoors.

But the cold can still be a problem — a couple of years ago, five or six buses picking up kids broke down because their diesel fuel was turning to gel.

"We depend on them from a technical standpoint in terms of how well their buses perform in certain temperatures," she said.

Wagner said she'll also consult with her district's bus contractor, W.L. Roenigk.

Roenigk dispatch manager John Risch said their vehicles were good to go Tuesday morning. Delays weren't needed because of the buses.

"It's more for the safety of the children — especially the younger children," Risch said.

Roenigk, which provides transportation for 25 districts in the region, uses block heaters to keep bus engines warm, and a fuel additive to prevent diesel fuel from gelling.

Mechanics start the buses around 5 a.m., and it takes about 20 minutes for one to get fully warmed up before heading out to pick up students, Risch said.

At Kiski Area, Scott said just about every family finds out about any delays through text messages from the district.

"We try to make sure everybody is healthy and safe as they can be," Scott said. "It's an inexact science. We try to monitor it as closely as we can."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.