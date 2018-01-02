Water service interrupted in Leechburg Borough

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg Borough had three more water line breaks under repair on a frigid Tuesday.

The First Avenue leak reported on Monday was repaired at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Then second break in the same line was reported at 5:30 a.m. and a third leak happened in the line as it was being repair, Matt Junker, a spokesman for the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County said Tuesday afternoon.

MAWC provides water to the region.

Workers were putting pipe in along First Avenue as well as along the 300 block of Beale Avenue about two blocks away.

“The good news is no one is without water,” Junker said. MAWC was able to reroute some lines to continue service.

The Monday leak, that caused some outages for some Gilpin residents, too, was repaired. There were no outages reported in the township on Tuesday, according to its Water Authority.

It will take about six to eight hours to repair the newer breaks, according to Junker.

