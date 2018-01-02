Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Akers National Roll remains open; no closing date set

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 4:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Akers National Roll/Union Electric Steel plant in Avonmore is continuing to operate and the status of the full closure of the plant is unknown, a company spokeswoman said.

The Akers National Roll plant, which produces metal rolls for strip and plate rolling operations, still has 90 employees at the factory, Melanie Sprowson, investor relations director for Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. of Pittsburgh, said Tuesday. The Carnegie-based company owns the Akers National Roll plant, whose machine shop and heat treatment department, which hardens the steel rolls, are continuing to make products, Sprowson said.

The plant was scheduled to lay off 157 workers in April and May 2017, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice that Ampco-Pittsburgh filed in February with the state Department of Labor and Industry. The company also filed a WARN notice in December 2016 announcing it would lay off 148 workers as of March 10, 2017.

Akers National Roll started shutting down its foundry at Avonmore in April, Sprowson said.

The ongoing operation, however, does not indicate Ampco-Pittsburgh is reversing the decision on the layoffs, Sprowson said.

“The WARN notice remains in effect,” Sprowson said.

Ampco-Pittsburgh said in October 2016 it was temporarily idling certain parts of the Avonmore plant beginning in January 2017 as it restructured operations in light of a drop in demand for cast rolls. That decline in demand made the plant less efficient to operate.

Ampco-Pittsburgh bought Sweden-based Akers AB, including the Akers National Roll plant in Avonmore, in a March 2016 deal reported to be worth $80 million.

Production and maintenance workers at the plant are represented by the United Steelworkers Local 1138.

Lou Bonnoni, president of USW Local 1138, couldn't be reached for comment. Bobby MacAuliffe, director of USW District 10 in North Versailles, said he has not received notification of the idling or closure of the plant.

USW officials last year claimed that the company was using the threat of closing the Avonmore facility to get the union to accept dozens of job cuts.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.