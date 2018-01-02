Crews work to restore water to sections of Leechburg, Gilpin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Melanie Knight of Banfield Road in Gilpin said about 15 homes in her area had been without water since about 10 a.m. Monday.

They could stay that way until the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County can repair water line breaks in Leechburg.

“There has been another issue on First Avenue (in Leechburg) and they have to fix that before they can fix Banfield,” authority spokesman Matt Junker said late Tuesday.

Junker said several water breaks have been reported along First Avenue in the last two days, and crews are continuing to repair them.

The breaks included a leak reported Monday, which was repaired at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. A smaller, second break in the same line occurred at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Junker said those breaks were repaired, but another break since has appeared.

“It broke a third time,” he said.

Junker couldn't say when the third break happened.

“Everything on First (Avenue) has been repaired, and then broken subsequently,” he said. He said no one on First Avenue is without water.

Junker couldn't say how long it would take to repair the newer break along First Avenue. He said it usually takes crews between four and six hours to repair breaks.

“The foreman ... didn't have an estimate on First (Avenue),” Junker said. “He knows that they're working on First (Avenue) before they can get to Banfield.”

Junker said the authority searched for a water line break along Banfield Road on Monday evening, but didn't find one. He said crews detect water leaks by listening to water lines with sound equipment.

“The leak detection crew has detected no noise whatsoever,” he said.

Junker said the authority is working hard to fix the problem.

“We don't anyone to be without water,” he said. “Our crews have been working 24 hours a day and they'll continue to work until they can address all the breaks.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.