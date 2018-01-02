Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Crews work to restore water to sections of Leechburg, Gilpin

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 11:18 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Melanie Knight of Banfield Road in Gilpin said about 15 homes in her area had been without water since about 10 a.m. Monday.

They could stay that way until the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County can repair water line breaks in Leechburg.

“There has been another issue on First Avenue (in Leechburg) and they have to fix that before they can fix Banfield,” authority spokesman Matt Junker said late Tuesday.

Junker said several water breaks have been reported along First Avenue in the last two days, and crews are continuing to repair them.

The breaks included a leak reported Monday, which was repaired at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. A smaller, second break in the same line occurred at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Junker said those breaks were repaired, but another break since has appeared.

“It broke a third time,” he said.

Junker couldn't say when the third break happened.

“Everything on First (Avenue) has been repaired, and then broken subsequently,” he said. He said no one on First Avenue is without water.

Junker couldn't say how long it would take to repair the newer break along First Avenue. He said it usually takes crews between four and six hours to repair breaks.

“The foreman ... didn't have an estimate on First (Avenue),” Junker said. “He knows that they're working on First (Avenue) before they can get to Banfield.”

Junker said the authority searched for a water line break along Banfield Road on Monday evening, but didn't find one. He said crews detect water leaks by listening to water lines with sound equipment.

“The leak detection crew has detected no noise whatsoever,” he said.

Junker said the authority is working hard to fix the problem.

“We don't anyone to be without water,” he said. “Our crews have been working 24 hours a day and they'll continue to work until they can address all the breaks.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.