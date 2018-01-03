Water line fix under way on Gilpin street, after 2 days without service

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joe Sabot hasn't been able to wash his 8-month-old baby's bottles since Monday morning.

Sabot lives on Banfield Road, a short street along the banks of the Kiski River in Gilpin Township where he said water stopped flowing around 10 a.m. Monday to more than a dozen homes.

The loss of water service remained a mystery until Wednesday afternoon, when Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County crews discovered the sound of water running beneath a home in the 100 block of Banfield Road, indicating the location of a water line break, spokesman Matt Junker said.

Junker said crews have been working 24 hours a day since the water went out on Banfield Road, and were determined to find an answer for customers. The authority also responded to water line breaks this week in Leechburg.

Junker said crews had begun digging to get to pipes causing the Banfield Road problem by noon Wednesday. He said he completely understands the frustration of residents like Sabot.

"We're all customers too - we know that nobody wants to be without water," he said.

As of 1 p.m., Sabot said, water authority personnel were on the street, digging and delivering bottled water.

Sabot said he began calling the water authority on Monday morning, but didn't hear any reply until Wednesday morning.

"They pretty much said 'hang in there' and that nobody knew our water was off even though we've been calling for two days," he said. "They were out there saying that nobody's water was off, but my whole street has been down for over 48 hours now."

Sabot said he and his family have been traveling to his parents' home to shower and tend to the baby, but not everyone he knows has that option.

"I'm really worried about some of my neighbors who are older and can't get around as easily," he said. "We've all been calling all week."

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.