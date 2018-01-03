Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Meteor shower arrives tonight

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 4:21 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The first meteor shower of 2018, the Quadrantids, will reach their peak Wednesday night and early Thursday, according to Smithsonian.com.

Bruce McClure at EarthSky is quoted as saying the Q's peak viewing will be a few hours. The shower often peaks with 60 to 200 shooting stars an hour, but as Andrew Fazekas at National Geographic reports, because it takes place near a full moon this year, only the brightest meteors will be visible.

The Quadrantids are a much less famous cousin of other annual meteor showers like the Geminids, Perseids and Orionids. Like these other annual favorites, the shower gets its name from the constellation the streaks appear to radiate from, but the Quadrantids namesake no longer exists, according to the Smithsonian site.

As Charlotte Smith at Weather.com reports, French astronomer Jérôme Lalande created a constellation called Quadrans Muralis in 1795, which depicts a quadrant, an instrument used to measure angles, hanging on a wall, according to Smithsonian.com.

But the International Astronomical Union did not include Lalande's constellation in its official roster of constellations, which was adopted in 1930. Quadrans is now considered part of the constellation Bootes, near the Big Dipper. However, the name Quadrantids stuck, though sometimes the meteor shower is also called the Bootids, the site declared.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

