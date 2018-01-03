Police search for Oklahoma Borough burglary suspect who was chased by armed occupant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police were trying to find a burglar chased at gunpoint from an Oklahoma Borough house by an occupant Wednesday afternoon.

The break-in was reported just before 3 p.m. in a house along King Arthur Drive, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher.

The house is in a large residential development.

The armed occupant was seen chasing the burglar, a man, toward Lily Street and to Hancock Avenue.

Around 4 p.m., it was unclear if anyone was injured or anything was taken.

A suspect description wasn't available. Part of the search was suspended.

Kiski Valley state police and local police searched a wooded area near the development.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.