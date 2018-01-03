Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Space heaters blamed for igniting Apollo house fire

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 9:39 p.m.
Firefighters work the scene of a house fire on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, on North Sixth Street in Apollo.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to get a line inside of a house that caught fire on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, on North Sixth Street in Apollo.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to get a line inside of a house that caught fire on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, on North Sixth Street in Apollo.

Space heaters were blamed for causing a fire that destroyed a family's home in Apollo on Wednesday afternoon.

Nobody was hurt in the fire that broke out shortly before 3 p.m. at 612 N. Sixth St.

The five adults who lived there were believed to be staying with family, Apollo No. 3 Fire Chief Chad Gradwell said.

Gradwell said firefighters believe the fire was sparked by two electric space heaters that were in a second-floor bedroom of the two-story, brick house. Both of the heaters had been plugged into the same power strip or surge protector, Gradwell said.

"That's what we found," he said. "There was nothing else around that could have started the fire."

All five of the people who live there were home at the time. Their names were not immediately available.

All got out safely, Gradwell said.

It took firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control, then more time to extinguish hot spots to prevent it from rekindling.

Firefighters from Apollo, North Apollo, Kiski Township and Vandergrift responded. None was hurt.

Gradwell said firefighters had no issues with water supply or equipment, and no problems related to the cold weather.

The fire spread through the second floor and burned off the roof, Gradwell said. There was water and smoke damage to the first floor.

Gradwell said the house is a total loss.

He wasn't sure if the family living there, who were renting the property, had any insurance.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

