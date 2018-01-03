Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Hollibaugh chosen over DiSanti to chair West Deer supervisors

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 6:12 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

West Deer's leadership has changed in the wake of November's election.

Shirley Hollibaugh, who was last elected in 2015, was chosen as the new chair of the township's seven supervisors.

She replaces former Supervisor Jeff Fleming as chair. Fleming was unable to seek re-election in 2017 because of a term limit in the township's home rule charter.

After serving two four-year terms, supervisors are required to sit out at least two years before running again. Hollibaugh had run in 2015 after doing just that.

Hollibaugh was chosen over Supervisor Richard DiSanti in a 5-2 vote. Hollibaugh had voted for DiSanti, while DiSanti voted for himself.

Supervisors Gerry Vaerewyck, Beverly Jordan, Joyce Romig, Arlind Karpuzi and Shawn Maudhuit voted for Hollibaugh.

DiSanti will remain as vice chairman. He was chosen over Romig in a 4-3 vote.

New supervisors Jordan, Karpuzi and Maudhuit were sworn into office by District Judge Thomas Swan.

Freelance writer George Guido contributed to this report. Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

