2-car crash shut down Route 366 in Tarentum on Wednesday evening
Updated 3 hours ago
Two people were taken by ambulance to Allegheny Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries after a two-car crash in Tarentum on Wednesday evening.
The crash happened on Ross Street (Route 366) near Gatto Cycle about 6:15 p.m.
According to Tarentum police, a Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Aundre Kennedy and a Kia Forte driven by Derek Horneman, both 24 and from Natrona Heights, Harrison, were heading toward Route 28 when Kennedy stopped in traffic and was hit from behind by Horneman.
Horneman and Kennedy's wife, Jennifer Kennedy, had minor injuries, police said. Aundre Kennedy declined treatment at the scene, but went with his wife to the hospital.
Horeman's Kia sustained severe damage, while Kennedy's Chevy had moderate damage, police said. Both were towed from the scene.
Both lanes of Ross Street heading toward Route 28 were closed for 20 to 30 minutes while the debris was cleaned up and the cars were removed.
The wreck remained under investigation.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.