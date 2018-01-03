Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell Mayor Rich Callender withdraws from race for 54th state House seat

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 10:03 p.m.
Lower Burrell Mayor Rich Callender during his first council meeting as mayor on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016.
Dan Speicher | For The Tribune-Review
Lower Burrell Mayor Rich Callender during his first council meeting as mayor on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016.

Updated 3 hours ago

In December, Lower Burrell Mayor Rich Callender said he'd be throwing his hat in the ring for a seat in the state Legislature this year.

On Wednesday, he announced he was picking his hat back up.

At the end of City Council's meeting Wednesday, Callender said he was withdrawing himself from consideration for the Democratic nomination for the 54th Legislative District.

Callender said he and his family had made the decision.

“I plan on being your mayor for the next two years — and after that, if I get elected, another four,” he said.

The seat is currently held by state Rep. Eli Evankovich, a Republican from Murrysville. Evankovich announced in December 2016, shortly after being elected to a fourth, two-year term, that he would not seek re-election in 2018.

Evankovich has held the seat since 2010, when he defeated Democratic incumbent John Pallone.

In the Alle-Kiski Valley, the 54th District includes Allegheny Township, Fawn, Harrison, Lower Burrell, Upper Burrell and West Deer, as well as Murrysville, Export and Penn Township in Westmoreland County.

Callender said his decision to not run was not related to any health concerns. He had a double lung transplant in 2015.

He said he is disenchanted with politics, in both Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.

He said politicians expect people to be either on the right or the left, when 95 percent fall in the middle.

“They don't understand where the majority of the population stands,” he said.

Callender said he sees Lower Burrell as being on a “good path,” and it's something he wants to continue.

“I see us moving forward in Lower Burrell,” he said. “I want to continue the trend we've had so far.”

In July, Michael Korns, a Republican from Murrysville, said he would be running for the seat. An attorney, Korns chairs the Westmoreland GOP committee.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.