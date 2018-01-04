Springdale seeking applicants for vacant 2-year council seat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale residents interested in serving on the borough's governing council now have a chance to do so, and without having to run for election.

A seat on the seven-member council is empty following Councilwoman Eileen Miller winning two seats in the November election. She has claimed a four-year term, leaving a two-year office open.

Residents who are at least 18 and want to be considered for the seat needs to submit a letter of interest by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to the borough office, 325 School St. The letter must include the resident's name, address and phone number.

Council could act to fill the vacancy when it meets Jan. 16.

In addition to Miller, incumbents Jason Overly and Michael Ziencik were re-elected to council, along with newcomer Harry Helwig Jr.

Anna Spirk had lost her bid for re-election. She had been appointed in January 2017 and was on the ballot as a Republican after being written-in at the May primary, which featured only Democrats.

It is unknown if Spirk would seek to remain on council by applying for the vacancy. She did not respond to a request for comment.

