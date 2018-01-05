Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell preparing for start of city hall construction this summer

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Lower Burrell City Hall
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Lower Burrell City Hall

Updated 1 hour ago

Lower Burrell hopes to start work this summer on a nearly $3 million construction project at its city hall complex, Mayor Rich Callender said.

The project includes building a new public works building, renovation of the lower level of city hall to house the city police department, and moving the tax office, now across the street, into city hall.

The new public works building will be built where there are now basketball courts.

The work could take two to two-and-a-half years to complete, Callender said.

City Council this week considered an agreement with Canzian/Johnston & Associates for architectural and engineering services for the project. A vote to approve it was postponed after several questions over its terms emerged in discussion.

Those questions included whether or not the city would get copies of the building's drawings, and the rate at which the firm would be reimbursed for costs.

Councilman Robert Hamilton said he'd be concerned that the city would have to pay more to get drawings after the work was done.

City Council committed to the project in September, after having considered two other options.

One of those options had called for moving the police department to a former Payless ShoeSource store building along Wildlife Lodge Road.

Callender said that was determined to not be feasible.

“We would have been buying another building,” he said. “We figured that would be too much of an expense in the long run. We're already paying for the upkeep and cost of the building we have now. We didn't want to have two buildings to do that with.”

Expanding the existing building ran into issues with handicapped accessibility, which would have been costly to deal with, Callender said. Accessibility features alone, such as ramps, would have cost $500,000, and there still would not have been enough space for the police or public works departments.

Callender said Lower Burrell owns the building now housing the tax office. He said the city would hope to sell it and put the proceeds toward paying off the renovations.

In December, council approved a 7 percent tax increase, from 21.25 to 22.75 mills, primarily to pay for the project.

Callender said he could foresee the tax office building being used as office space for a doctor, lawyer or accountant.

Cemetery to be probed

The city also is considering acquiring one of three parcels that make up Bethel Methodist Cemetery, adjacent to the city hall property at the end of Schreiber Street.

If taken, part of it would be paved over for parking.

Callender said the church would give the land to the city, in exchange for the city agreeing to maintain it.

Before accepting the property, Callender said the city will have sonar tests done to be sure there are no graves where the city wants to pave. The city also wants assurances no one has plots reserved in that parcel.

If there are any graves or reserved grave sites there, the land would not be of any use to the city and Callender said the city would not want it.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.