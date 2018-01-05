Lower Burrell preparing for start of city hall construction this summer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lower Burrell hopes to start work this summer on a nearly $3 million construction project at its city hall complex, Mayor Rich Callender said.

The project includes building a new public works building, renovation of the lower level of city hall to house the city police department, and moving the tax office, now across the street, into city hall.

The new public works building will be built where there are now basketball courts.

The work could take two to two-and-a-half years to complete, Callender said.

City Council this week considered an agreement with Canzian/Johnston & Associates for architectural and engineering services for the project. A vote to approve it was postponed after several questions over its terms emerged in discussion.

Those questions included whether or not the city would get copies of the building's drawings, and the rate at which the firm would be reimbursed for costs.

Councilman Robert Hamilton said he'd be concerned that the city would have to pay more to get drawings after the work was done.

City Council committed to the project in September, after having considered two other options.

One of those options had called for moving the police department to a former Payless ShoeSource store building along Wildlife Lodge Road.

Callender said that was determined to not be feasible.

“We would have been buying another building,” he said. “We figured that would be too much of an expense in the long run. We're already paying for the upkeep and cost of the building we have now. We didn't want to have two buildings to do that with.”

Expanding the existing building ran into issues with handicapped accessibility, which would have been costly to deal with, Callender said. Accessibility features alone, such as ramps, would have cost $500,000, and there still would not have been enough space for the police or public works departments.

Callender said Lower Burrell owns the building now housing the tax office. He said the city would hope to sell it and put the proceeds toward paying off the renovations.

In December, council approved a 7 percent tax increase, from 21.25 to 22.75 mills, primarily to pay for the project.

Callender said he could foresee the tax office building being used as office space for a doctor, lawyer or accountant.

Cemetery to be probed

The city also is considering acquiring one of three parcels that make up Bethel Methodist Cemetery, adjacent to the city hall property at the end of Schreiber Street.

If taken, part of it would be paved over for parking.

Callender said the church would give the land to the city, in exchange for the city agreeing to maintain it.

Before accepting the property, Callender said the city will have sonar tests done to be sure there are no graves where the city wants to pave. The city also wants assurances no one has plots reserved in that parcel.

If there are any graves or reserved grave sites there, the land would not be of any use to the city and Callender said the city would not want it.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.