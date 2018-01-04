Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Man hospitalized after Route 356 crash in Allegheny Township

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 7:30 a.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

A five-car crash along Route 356 early Thursday may have resulted from one driver having a medical emergency, Allegheny Township police said.

Robert Renwick, 72, of Leechburg, was driving south on Route 356 near the crossing with Fire Hall Road at about 6:40 a.m. when his 1997 Buick crossed into the northbound lane and hit a Suburu station wagon driven by Diane Gallucci, 70, also of Leechburg, Sgt. Dan Uncapher said.

Police believe Renwick had a medical emergency.

After colliding with Gallucci's car, Renwick's Buick hit a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Bonnie Shall, 60, also of Leechburg.

The Escape was pushed into a car behind it driven by Kayla Patcyk, 26, of Leechburg.

The Suburu was pushed into a 2013 Jeep Cherokee driven by Howard King Jr.

Lower Kiski and Freeport ambulance crews provided care, and police were assisted by the Allegheny Township and Markle fire companies.

Renwick was taken to UPMC St. Margaret hospital. His condition wasn't available.

The road was reopened at about 7:10 a.m.

Uncapher said an investigation is under way.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.