Man hospitalized after Route 356 crash in Allegheny Township

A five-car crash along Route 356 early Thursday may have resulted from one driver having a medical emergency, Allegheny Township police said.

Robert Renwick, 72, of Leechburg, was driving south on Route 356 near the crossing with Fire Hall Road at about 6:40 a.m. when his 1997 Buick crossed into the northbound lane and hit a Suburu station wagon driven by Diane Gallucci, 70, also of Leechburg, Sgt. Dan Uncapher said.

Police believe Renwick had a medical emergency.

After colliding with Gallucci's car, Renwick's Buick hit a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Bonnie Shall, 60, also of Leechburg.

The Escape was pushed into a car behind it driven by Kayla Patcyk, 26, of Leechburg.

The Suburu was pushed into a 2013 Jeep Cherokee driven by Howard King Jr.

Lower Kiski and Freeport ambulance crews provided care, and police were assisted by the Allegheny Township and Markle fire companies.

Renwick was taken to UPMC St. Margaret hospital. His condition wasn't available.

The road was reopened at about 7:10 a.m.

Uncapher said an investigation is under way.

