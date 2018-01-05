Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Frozen mess awaits crews keeping rivers, locks clear

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 9:00 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

With daytime temperatures in the single digits and wind chills that plunge below zero, just getting to work or shoveling a driveway is hard enough for most people.

So, imagine what it's like to spend seven hours working on the concrete walls of a lock along a frozen river with nothing to block the wind or, worse yet, 15 feet below the water line in a tunnel under a lock that regularly floods.

That's what goes on along the region's rivers at the locks and dams maintained by the Army Corps of Engineers. It's winter maintenance season for the Corps, and the frigid weather has them fighting a continual battle against river ice.

"We like to say that our operators have the luxury of working outdoors during the summer," said Ian McKelvey, the Corps' supervisor of operation specialists on the Allegheny River.

"But it's in the winter when they earn their keep," he said. "Imagine being out there now for seven hours dealing with ice issues at the lock gates?"

But deal they do, albeit a little slower, getting the job done, McKelvey said.

Ice covers much of the Allegheny River in Armstrong and Allegheny counties, with 4 to 6 inches of snow atop that north of Ford City.

The Corps' workers have a twofold job: keeping locks free of ice so they remain operable through the winter and keeping an eye on the ice itself for signs of ice damming that could spell flooding trouble when the weather warms.

Although the arctic cold snap blanketing the region had river ice forming faster than usual, there are no major problems on any of the rivers yet, said Lt. Shawn Simeral with the Coast Guard in Pittsburgh.

He participated in a conference call Wednesday on the condition of the rivers with river-based industry representatives and the National Weather Service.

"A lot of industry vessels are limiting tow sizes and are slowing down their movement in the water for safety reasons," he said.

Formation of the ice on local waterways is not surprising.

However, what is not so well-known are the dangers posed by ice and the substantial amount of maintenance for outdoor water facilities such as locks on the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers.

As most of humanity hunkers down indoors waiting for double-digit temperatures to return, workers at the region's river locks are clearing ice, sometimes on an hourly basis, to keep the facilities open and ready for business.

Locking through ice

Working barges and moving water shear the sheets of ice on area rivers, reopening the navigation channels. The remnants float, spill over the fixed-crest dams and drift quickly on their migration downstream.

A hardy bunch of workers toils to keep the ice out of the river locks, which are used by commercial boat traffic.

The ice, though, can double the time it takes for commercial traffic to pass through a river lock. It's called a "double lockage."

Sometimes when a barge needs to lock through, the ice pushed by the vessel accumulates in front of it as it cuts through the water to reach the lock chamber.

That forces lock operators to make the barge wait while they lock through the ice to get it out of the way.

To keep ice from forming inside the locks, the Corps operates "water movers" that circulate water inside the lock chambers to keep it from freezing.

Under the lock

But ice isn't just a problem on the rivers' surfaces.

Deep inside lock facilities are tunnels, called "galleries," that house hydraulic, air and electric lines used to operate the lock gates. The tunnels have their own gates, allowing them to flood — by design.

During winter months, the galleries are drained so workers can perform work on the lines in them — and shovel out the ice that can accumulate there.

Such was the case this week at Lock and Dam No. 7 near Kittanning, where mechanic James Burford was cleaning out the gallery and replacing rusted hydraulic pipe. A top priority also are the air lines, which are used to send a continuous flow of bubbles around the lock gates so ice can't form around them.

Without the bubbles, the ice could make the gates inoperable, stopping commercial traffic along the rivers.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

A barge breaks up ice on the Allegheny River as it travels downriver near the Tarentum Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A barge breaks up ice on the Allegheny River as it travels downriver near the Tarentum Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Army Corps of Engineers lock and dam mechanic James Buford walks along the inside wall of Lock No. 7 near Kittanning, during maintance on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Army Corps of Engineers lock and dam mechanic James Buford walks along the inside wall of Lock No. 7 near Kittanning, during maintance on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Lock and dam mechanic James Burford, shown in the gallery area under the inside wall of Lock No. 7 near Kittanning, on Wednesday Jan. 3, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Lock and dam mechanic James Burford, shown in the gallery area under the inside wall of Lock No. 7 near Kittanning, on Wednesday Jan. 3, 2018.
A layer of ice that builds up on the gallery hall floor needs to be removed, before maintenance workers can continue to repair and replace hydraulic equipment and air lines at Lock No. 7 near Kittanning. The area is shown on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A layer of ice that builds up on the gallery hall floor needs to be removed, before maintenance workers can continue to repair and replace hydraulic equipment and air lines at Lock No. 7 near Kittanning. The area is shown on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.