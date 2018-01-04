Here is where you can recycle your Christmas tree in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Lower Burrell: city hall, 2800 Bethel St., off Leechburg Road; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Lower Burrell residents only

• Harrison Hills Park: Parking lot at the intersection of Chipmunk and Cottontail drives

Where to ‘tree-cycle' in the Alle-Kiski Valley

That tree in the living room can't stay there.

It had a purpose not so long ago. Bedecked with ornaments and twinkling lights, it was the center of the family's Christmas revelry.

Now, it's mostly just standing there. But the used — real — Christmas tree still can serve a purpose, according to Ellen Keefe, executive director of the Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling program.

Keefe's organization is encouraging people to recycle their Christmas trees instead of throwing them away with the rest of the trash.

More than a half-dozen recycling locations are open in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Besides being easy to do, “tree-cycling is truly giving a gift back to the community,” she said. “Proper disposal of a live tree is beneficial to the environment. In most cases, live trees thrown away with the garbage end up taking up space in a landfill.

“However, recycling your Christmas tree returns it to nature.”

Keefe said trees eventually will make their way back into the soil, which helps other plants grow.

“The trees will be chipped into mulch and used to beautify community parks, eventually decomposing into valuable humus to nourish and renew the soil,” she said.

Trees sent for recycling must be free of all ornamentation, hooks, hangers and plastic before dropoff, according to Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling.

The program is hosting 17 tree recycling sites throughout Westmoreland County.

All recycled trees are accepted free of charge, though some sites are staffed by volunteer organizations that will accept donations.

At Crooked Creek Lake in Armstrong County, rangers will sink donated trees into the lake to be used as fish habitat.

“It really is super beneficial for everyone involved,” said park ranger Karlee Kocon. “The fish will have a habitat, and people in the community get to feel like they helped the park and the environment.”

Allegheny County will collect trees from residents at all of the county's nine regional parks, including the four in the A-K Valley, during business hours.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.