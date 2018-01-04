Frigid temps mean busy days for plumbers, HVAC techs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As temperatures keep plummeting, phone calls to area heating and plumbing businesses are increasing.

"We have double the business right now," said Dennis Caveglia, owner of Valley Plumbing and Heating in Leechburg. "The last two winters had been relatively mild.

"This year with sub-zero degree weather, we have just been extremely busy. In fact, we are actually working through the night."

Caveglia said his team of heating, ventilation and air conditioning technicians and plumbers are responding to more than 60 calls daily, 24/7, across the Alle-Kiski Valley.

"It does give us a good feeling to help people," he said.

Prolonged single-digit temps, combined with below zero wind chills, have led to frozen pipes and failing heating systems for many unfortunate residents.

Not having heat is a concern for anyone. But it's a high priority for the elderly and households with small children or infants, said Valley Plumbing manager Dan McMeans.

"We're seeing a lot of increase in the elderly (needing service)," McMeans said. "We haven't seen this kind of cold since the polar vortex in 2013."

McMeans, himself, fields emergency overnight calls, allowing his eight technicians a proper night's sleep. McMeans said he hasn't had decent sleep in weeks.

"We don't turn them (customers) down," McMeans said, noting that in cases of loss of heat, Valley Plumbing provides customers with space heaters until a repair can be made.

McMeans said the most common winter service call deals with frozen pipes.

He said it's usually caused by a lack of proper insulation.

Charlie Bash, general manager for Johnson's Heating and Air Conditioning, serving Westmoreland County, said service calls have doubled and it is "all hands on deck" for his staff this week.

Johnson's seven primary technicians, some working 12- to 14-hour shifts, are responding to more than 100 calls daily, Bash said.

"No heat is the biggest concern," Bash said. "We always get to those customers the same day, some way. It's a matter of safety."

Take preventative measures

Both Valley and Johnson's stressed the importance of preventative measures when temps take an Arctic nosedive.

"Keep your faucets running during the evening with extreme cold temps," Caveglia said. "A steady flow of water."

"Things are astronomical. We probably had 200 'no-heat' calls over the weekend," said Katie Rullo, human resources manager for Schultheis Bros. Heating, Cooling, Roofing and Plumbing in Greensburg.

As of Thursday afternoon, the company still had about 150 customers waiting to get their furnaces fixed.

Employees are working overtime and rescheduling routine maintenance appointments to handle the demand, Rullo said.

Jimmy Bartok of Greensburg's Bartok Plumbing, Heating and Cooling said he's been getting more calls than he can handle for days.

"Last couple days, it's been like a 24/7 thing, mostly with the heating," he said.

He's started redirecting excess callers to competitors.

"For one person, it's a little much. It's good business, but you want to get these people heat," he said.

He's also looking to the future. Warmer temperatures will arrive next week.

And as frozen pipes thaw out, they're more likely to burst.

"All the broken pipes, it's to come," he said. "To be continued."

And it isn't just household pipes bursting in the frigid temperatures.

Municipal water mains are taking a hit from the cold as well.

Matt Junker, spokesman for the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, said crews have been working around the clock since the arctic blast hit.

"We've had people working 24 hours since sometime last week, repairing numerous breaks," he said.

As of early Thursday morning, the authority had a list of 11 breaks that were either ongoing or recently repaired.

"The cold's been harsher than it has been in the last year or so, but this is something that happens every winter, it's just the severity," Junker said.

Municipal Authority crews again were fixing a line break along Banfield Road in Gilpin Thursday morning, where water had been out to about a dozen homes since Monday.

That's on top of four breaks this week in Leechburg alone.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer. Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.