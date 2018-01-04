Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Frigid temps mean busy days for plumbers, HVAC techs

Joyce Hanz and Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Valley Plumbing and Heating HVAC technician Evan Popovich installs a new furnace at Rivertown Pub along Third Street in Leechburg on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Joyce Hanz | For the Tribune-Review
Valley Plumbing and Heating HVAC technician Evan Popovich installs a new furnace at Rivertown Pub along Third Street in Leechburg on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Water runs down the sidewalk before the arrival of a crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, along the 400 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Greensburg, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Cold temperatures have kept repair crew busy making repairs throughout the area.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Water runs down the sidewalk before the arrival of a crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, along the 400 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Greensburg, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Cold temperatures have kept repair crew busy making repairs throughout the area.
A crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, works to repair a broken watering along the 400 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Greensburg, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Cold temperatures have kept them busy making repairs throughout the area.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, works to repair a broken watering along the 400 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Greensburg, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Cold temperatures have kept them busy making repairs throughout the area.
A crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, works to repair a broken watering along the 400 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Greensburg, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Cold temperatures have kept them busy making repairs throughout the area.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, works to repair a broken watering along the 400 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Greensburg, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Cold temperatures have kept them busy making repairs throughout the area.

Updated 3 hours ago

As temperatures keep plummeting, phone calls to area heating and plumbing businesses are increasing.

"We have double the business right now," said Dennis Caveglia, owner of Valley Plumbing and Heating in Leechburg. "The last two winters had been relatively mild.

"This year with sub-zero degree weather, we have just been extremely busy. In fact, we are actually working through the night."

Caveglia said his team of heating, ventilation and air conditioning technicians and plumbers are responding to more than 60 calls daily, 24/7, across the Alle-Kiski Valley.

"It does give us a good feeling to help people," he said.

Prolonged single-digit temps, combined with below zero wind chills, have led to frozen pipes and failing heating systems for many unfortunate residents.

Not having heat is a concern for anyone. But it's a high priority for the elderly and households with small children or infants, said Valley Plumbing manager Dan McMeans.

"We're seeing a lot of increase in the elderly (needing service)," McMeans said. "We haven't seen this kind of cold since the polar vortex in 2013."

McMeans, himself, fields emergency overnight calls, allowing his eight technicians a proper night's sleep. McMeans said he hasn't had decent sleep in weeks.

"We don't turn them (customers) down," McMeans said, noting that in cases of loss of heat, Valley Plumbing provides customers with space heaters until a repair can be made.

McMeans said the most common winter service call deals with frozen pipes.

He said it's usually caused by a lack of proper insulation.

Charlie Bash, general manager for Johnson's Heating and Air Conditioning, serving Westmoreland County, said service calls have doubled and it is "all hands on deck" for his staff this week.

Johnson's seven primary technicians, some working 12- to 14-hour shifts, are responding to more than 100 calls daily, Bash said.

"No heat is the biggest concern," Bash said. "We always get to those customers the same day, some way. It's a matter of safety."

Take preventative measures

Both Valley and Johnson's stressed the importance of preventative measures when temps take an Arctic nosedive.

"Keep your faucets running during the evening with extreme cold temps," Caveglia said. "A steady flow of water."

"Things are astronomical. We probably had 200 'no-heat' calls over the weekend," said Katie Rullo, human resources manager for Schultheis Bros. Heating, Cooling, Roofing and Plumbing in Greensburg.

As of Thursday afternoon, the company still had about 150 customers waiting to get their furnaces fixed.

Employees are working overtime and rescheduling routine maintenance appointments to handle the demand, Rullo said.

Jimmy Bartok of Greensburg's Bartok Plumbing, Heating and Cooling said he's been getting more calls than he can handle for days.

"Last couple days, it's been like a 24/7 thing, mostly with the heating," he said.

He's started redirecting excess callers to competitors.

"For one person, it's a little much. It's good business, but you want to get these people heat," he said.

He's also looking to the future. Warmer temperatures will arrive next week.

And as frozen pipes thaw out, they're more likely to burst.

"All the broken pipes, it's to come," he said. "To be continued."

And it isn't just household pipes bursting in the frigid temperatures.

Municipal water mains are taking a hit from the cold as well.

Matt Junker, spokesman for the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, said crews have been working around the clock since the arctic blast hit.

"We've had people working 24 hours since sometime last week, repairing numerous breaks," he said.

As of early Thursday morning, the authority had a list of 11 breaks that were either ongoing or recently repaired.

"The cold's been harsher than it has been in the last year or so, but this is something that happens every winter, it's just the severity," Junker said.

Municipal Authority crews again were fixing a line break along Banfield Road in Gilpin Thursday morning, where water had been out to about a dozen homes since Monday.

That's on top of four breaks this week in Leechburg alone.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer. Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.