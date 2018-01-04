Eight arrested in Frazer prostitution, human trafficking investigation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police arrested eight people in Frazer late Wednesday and early Thursday as part of an anti-prostitution/human trafficking investigation.

The five women and three men were arrested in parking lots around the Pittsburgh Mills mall complex after complaints from the public, said Frazer police Chief Terry Kuhns.

Among those arrested is Christy Anna Upole, 38, of North Jackson, Ohio, who police say is the supposed “madam” of the operation.

According to court records, Upole was twice convicted of drug sales and human trafficking in the state of California and is wanted in Toledo, Ohio, for armed robbery.

She is accused of four prostitution-related offenses in Frazer.

Another woman, Debra M. Martin, 44, of Toledo, is charged with two counts of promoting prostitution and conspiracy. She also is wanted in Toledo for parole violation for a robbery conviction.

Police allege Martin also acted as a madam.

One of the men arrested is accused of being a prostitution “controller” — the term used for pimps or enforcers. He was using heroin while inside his vehicle when arrested, police say.

That man, Patrick J. Duddy, 37, of Menold Drive, McCandless, is accused of promoting prostitution. He also is accused of having more than 170 suspected heroin or fentanyl packets and drug paraphernalia.

In earlier cases, Duddy had been wanted in connection with numerous burglaries in Ross and McCandless.

Duddy also is charged with not appearing for a court appearance.

Three other women were arrested:

• Joss Patrishi Deuerling, 30, of Bruce Street, McKees Rocks; prostitution and conspiracy to promote prostitution.

• Janna M. Gahagan, 35, of Clifford Street, McKees Rock; possession of instruments of crime and prostitution. She is also charged with using an alias and giving police false information, according to Springdale acting police Chief Derek Dayoub.

• Jennifer Lynn Carlisle, 35, homeless, last address in Pittsburgh, possession of instruments of crime and prostitution.

Two other men were arrested.

• U-Majesty Shab Williams, 22, of Marlow Street, Elliott section of Pittsburgh; prostitution and having instruments of crime.

• William T. Reed of Char­tiers Street, Carnegie; promoting prostitution and a drug charge.

Kuhns said Reed became ill and was taken to a hospital. He was still there Thursday afternoon.

Preliminary hearings for the suspects are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22, before District Judge David Sosovicka.

