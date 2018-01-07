Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

First Catholic Slovak Ladies keeping (delicious!) traditions alive in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
Chester Jonczak plays traditional polka music on the accordion as Cynthia Maleski sings along in Slovak during the Christmas party put on by the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Jayne Bakos of New Kensington holds her head for prayer during a Christmas party held by the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at St. Joseph High School.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
It's a tradition to share oplatki, which is a Christmas wafer. A participant takes a piece and shares it with the person sitting next to them. Then honey is dabbed on the forehead for blessing.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Sisters Rosemarie Caldwell (left) and Katherine Moretti dance and sing to polka music during the Slovak Christmas party held at St. Joseph High School on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. 'Rosemarie never misses a song or a beat,' Moretti says.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Vince Kaby, 80, of Brackenridge poses for a portrait during the Christmas party held by the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Kaby's grandmother Johanna Fabry was a founding member of the local branch 106 years ago.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Two women assist each other to the traditional Slovakian food during the Christmas party held once a year.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Members of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association enjoy their traditionally cooked meals during a Christmas party held after the first of the year.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Sisters Katherine Moretti (middle) and Rosemarie Caldwell (right) dance and sing to polka music during the Christmas party. 'Rosemarie never misses a song or a beat,' Moretti said.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Brackenridge resident Pat Homick learned to cook from her grandmother, who immigrated to the United States from Slovakia.

Her grandmother, Johanna Fabry, not only kept her family's traditions alive by cooking, but she was also a founding member of Branch 313 of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.

The group was formed in 1911 in Tarentum and later moved to Harrison's Natrona neighborhood.

The group has remained active in the Alle-Kiski Valley for more than 100 years by donating to area charities, providing scholarships to Catholic students and holding events for the public.

Homick has carried on her grandmother's recipes and traditions for decades as a Branch 313 member.

On Sunday, she made dinner for nearly 40 people who attended the group's annual Christmas dinner at St. Joseph High School in Harrison.

The meal included traditional Polish and Slovak beef, pork, potatoes and noodles and cabbage.

“I like to keep up with the tradition because it is a dying (practice),” she said.

Another Slovak tradition celebrated during the dinner is the sharing of Oplatki, which is a Christmas wafer that is used to welcome each other when getting together for Christmas dinner.

“We have each other form a sign of the cross in honey on a person's head,” said Cynthia Maleski, national and local president of the association. “And that is to welcome them and forgive each other for anything we have offended them in the past year.”

After forming the sign of the cross in honey, then they share the wafer with each other.

Natrona resident Patty Babinsack said sharing the Oplatki was a tradition in her family when she was growing up.

“It brought back memories with the honey,” she said. “My dad was Slovak, so he always did that to us.”

Now, she shares the Oplatki with her friends during the annual dinner.

The dinner also acts as a fundraiser in which the association matches the donations up to $600. That money goes to help local charities, including Allegheny Valley Association of Churches food bank.

“We usually get pretty substantial donations,” Maleski said.

Beverly Kaniecki, principal of St. Joseph, said the association has been a partner in education and the community for many years.

“They support everything we do throughout the year,” she said. “They do so many good things for the community.”

Kaniecki said the dinner has been held at the school since 2009.

“We're glad to have them here,” she said.

The Rev. Aaron Kriss gave the blessing at the dinner. Coming from a Polish family, he said it's good to keep the Polish and Slovak traditions alive.

He said it's no accident the association has done as well as it has and continued to prosper over the years.

“I think it has to do a lot with the faith that lies beneath the actual organization,” he said. “It's dedication; it's commitment.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

