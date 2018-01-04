Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Alle-Kiski Valley school districts closed Friday due to extreme cold

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 8:15 p.m.
The Deer Lakes School District announced on its website that it's closed on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 due to the extreme cold. All Alle-Kiski Valley public school districts have cancelled classes for the day.
Updated 7 hours ago

School districts in the Alle-Kiski Valley and across the region are cancelling classes for Friday due to the extreme cold and dangerous wind chills expected.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory, which is in effect through 3 p.m. Saturday. Wind chills from 10 to 20 below zero are expected.

Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.

It's the coldest air the region has seen since Feb. 19, 2015, according to the National Weather Service.

Alle-Kiski Valley districts that have cancelled school on Friday:

• Allegheny Valley

• Apollo-Ridge

• Armstrong

• Burrell

• Deer Lakes

• Fox Chapel Area

• Franklin Regional

• Freeport Area

• Highlands

• Kiski Area

• Leechburg Area

• New Kensington-Arnold

• Plum Borough

• Riverview

• South Butler

For a complete list of closings and delays, visit the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, at www.wpxi.com/school-closings .

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

