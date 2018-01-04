Alle-Kiski Valley school districts closed Friday due to extreme cold
School districts in the Alle-Kiski Valley and across the region are cancelling classes for Friday due to the extreme cold and dangerous wind chills expected.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory, which is in effect through 3 p.m. Saturday. Wind chills from 10 to 20 below zero are expected.
Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
It's the coldest air the region has seen since Feb. 19, 2015, according to the National Weather Service.
Alle-Kiski Valley districts that have cancelled school on Friday:
• Allegheny Valley
• Apollo-Ridge
• Armstrong
• Burrell
• Deer Lakes
• Fox Chapel Area
• Franklin Regional
• Freeport Area
• Highlands
• Kiski Area
• Leechburg Area
• New Kensington-Arnold
• Plum Borough
• Riverview
• South Butler
For a complete list of closings and delays, visit the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, at www.wpxi.com/school-closings .
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.
Wind chill advisories and warnings take effect at 7pm tonight through Saturday. Coldest air since Feb 19 2015. #cold #ArcticBlast pic.twitter.com/JsgZcPPU4w— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 4, 2018