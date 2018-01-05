Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

East Deer property tax rate will remain the same in 2018

George Guido | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
East Deer Township welcome sign.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Updated 6 hours ago

East Deer property owners likely won't a real estate tax increase this year.

The township commissioners Thursday night are expected to give final approval to a budget of nearly $1 million that will keep the real estate tax rate at 4.9 mills.

While most municipalities have their budgets finalized by Dec. 31, certain townships can delay a final budget approval, particularly at the end of an odd-numbered year when local elections were held.

All municipalities must have their budgets finalized by Feb. 15.

In East Deer's case, formulating a 2018 budget was particularly difficult because of the impending closing of Pittsburgh Glass Works.

“There was a lot of uncertainly, not knowing what the future held,” said Commissioners Chairman Tony Taliani, who began his 35th year as chairman Thursday night. “We reduced the (revenue estimates from) water sales since PGW was our largest user, and we subtracted the drop in local services taxes. But they will still be paying real estate tax.”

Township officials said the glass plant, which dates to 1883, will close sometime from April to June.

The township anticipates water sales to be a little more than $736,000 and the state liquid fuels reimbursement will be $120,000.

Taliani said there are no specific plans for the liquid fuels tax this year. The total will be added to 2019 projects.

One of the commissioners' goals this year will be economic development and expanding the tax base with the loss of Pittsburgh Glass Works.

A tract of land on top of Murrayhill Road is for sale. A developer who had planned 48 residences in the area backed out last year.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

