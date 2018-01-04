Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Fire destroys 2 houses in Murrysville senior living community late Thursday

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 11:18 p.m.
Fire late Thursday destroyed two neighboring homes in a senior living community in Murrysville.

The fire on Ridge Lane in The Village of Clover Ridge, a manufactured home community, was reported about 9:45 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911.

According to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher, the fire began when a vehicle caught fire in a carport, and spread to one of the houses.

Firefighters were still battling the fire roughly two hours later.

Police and fire officials at the scene said no occupants were hurt.

A firefighter was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, a 911 dispatcher said.

Firefighters braved wind chills that reached minus 11 degrees.

A 911 dispatcher said 10 departments from Westmore­land and Allegheny counties responded.

The burning buildings sent thick clouds of white smoke into the sky, at times obscuring them from view from just across the street.

One of the homes had been completely destroyed and partially collapsed, while flames could be seen filling the other.

The Cloverleaf Communities website lists The Village of Clover Ridge as a 55-and-older community.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

