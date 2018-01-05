Orthodox Christmas celebrations to be held in Alle-Kiski Valley this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Christmas will be celebrated this weekend at Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arnold and St. Michael Eastern Orthodox Church in West Deer.

Many Orthodox Christians consider Jan. 7 to be Christmas Day. Under the Julian calendar, there are 13 days' difference from the Gregorian calendar, which sets the holiday on Dec. 25.

The Arnold church, at 1701 Kenneth Ave., will hold its Grand Compline Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. today. The Christmas Day Divine Liturgy starts at 10 a.m. Sunday. Singing of traditional Ukrainian Carols follows both services, said the Rev. Mark Swindle, pastor.

At St. Michael, the Nativity Eve service will begin at 7:30 tonight, and the Christmas Day divine liturgy will be at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 92 Liberty St.

The Rev. Alexander Poshyvajlo, pastor, said a Christmas brunch and singing of carols will follow the service. “Everyone is invited to join us in the celebration of the Nativity of Christ,” he said. “Christ is born every time we do good things in his name.”

St. Michael also will hold a New Year's Day service at 10 a.m. Jan. 14, followed by a covered-dish dinner.