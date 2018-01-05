Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Orthodox Christmas celebrations to be held in Alle-Kiski Valley this weekend

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 6:15 p.m.
The Rev. Mark Swindle lights candles for Ukrainian Orthodox Christmas on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at the 93-year-old Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arnold. The year 2018 marks the centennial celebration of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
The Rev. Mark Swindle lights candles for Ukrainian Orthodox Christmas on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at the 93-year-old Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arnold. The year 2018 marks the centennial celebration of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA.
The Rev. Mark Swindle lights candles for Ukrainian Orthodox Christmas on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at the 93-year-old Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arnold. The year 2018 marks the centennial celebration of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
The Rev. Mark Swindle lights candles for Ukrainian Orthodox Christmas on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at the 93-year-old Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arnold. The year 2018 marks the centennial celebration of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA.

Updated 3 hours ago

Christmas will be celebrated this weekend at Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arnold and St. Michael Eastern Orthodox Church in West Deer.

Many Orthodox Christians consider Jan. 7 to be Christmas Day. Under the Julian calendar, there are 13 days' difference from the Gregorian calendar, which sets the holiday on Dec. 25.

The Arnold church, at 1701 Kenneth Ave., will hold its Grand Compline Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. today. The Christmas Day Divine Liturgy starts at 10 a.m. Sunday. Singing of traditional Ukrainian Carols follows both services, said the Rev. Mark Swindle, pastor.

At St. Michael, the Nativity Eve service will begin at 7:30 tonight, and the Christmas Day divine liturgy will be at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 92 Liberty St.

The Rev. Alexander Poshyvajlo, pastor, said a Christmas brunch and singing of carols will follow the service. “Everyone is invited to join us in the celebration of the Nativity of Christ,” he said. “Christ is born every time we do good things in his name.”

St. Michael also will hold a New Year's Day service at 10 a.m. Jan. 14, followed by a covered-dish dinner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.