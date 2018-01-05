Frigid temperatures, dangerous behaviors lead to house fires

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A recent spate of house fires is partly the result of people doing dangerous things to cope with the frigid weather that settled into the region.

And, in some cases, it's simply been accidents.

• On Thursday, a New Kensington woman's home was destroyed by fire. According to Assistant Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr., she had someone there thawing her home's frozen pipes with a torch, which sparked the fire.

• An Apollo home was lost on Wednesday, with space heaters identified as the cause. Apollo No. 3 Chief Chad Gradwell said there were two running in a bedroom, plugged into the same power strip or surge protector.

• A car fire Thursday night spread to a home in a senior living community in Murrysville. That fire spread and consumed a second home.

• One of the season's most tragic fires happened on Dec. 28 in East Franklin, where siblings Emilee Hooten, 13, and her brother, Darren, 10, died in a fire at their Pleasant View Drive home. The cause of that fire was not known, and a state police fire marshal could not be reached for comment Friday.

The region hasn't been at or above freezing since Christmas, according to the National Weather Service. Single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills have gripped the region in the first week of the year. It was so bad Friday that all Alle-Kiski Valley school districts chose to close for the day.

Cold weather and house fires go hand in hand, said Matt Brown, chief of emergency services for Allegheny County. After a couple of relatively mild winters, there has been an increase this season, he said.

“This used to be a normal winter,” Brown said. “It's just been a while since we've seen one.”

Since Dec. 18, 71 of the 82 incidents the American Red Cross of Western Pennsylvania has responded to have been home fires, spokesman Dan Tobin said.

Tobin said this has been the most active fire season for the Red Cross since he started there a few years ago.

“We always see an increase in home fires during cold weather months,” Tobin said. “This extreme cold has resulted in even more fires than usual. And, as you know, some of the fires have proven fatal.”

In Allegheny County, not including the city of Pittsburgh, 31 fires were investigated in December, Brown said. There have been eight since Jan. 1.

He couldn't immediately say how many injuries or deaths there have been in those fires.

“The general trigger is the cold weather. It's just changing our daily routines and habits,” he said. “It's creating a multitude of unusual situations where people are making poor decisions.”

The improper and unsafe use of heating appliances as people struggle to stay warm is the biggest culprit Brown said he's seen. But it's not the only one.

Brown noted that two fires had been caused by lit cigarettes that were improperly discarded.

“They're staying indoors to smoke when they normally would go outside,” he said.

The Red Cross has helped 112 households and 280 people since Dec. 18, Tobin said. Depending on the need, it provides food, clothing and shelter to fire victims.

“One of the causes of fires during this time of year is home heating — more specifically, the use of space heaters,” Tobin said.

Concentrated in 3 months

According to the National Fire Protection Association, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit, home fires happen more in winter than any other season, with half of all home heating fires striking in December, January and February.

Heating equipment is involved in one of every seven reported home fires, and one in every five home fire deaths.

The agencies recommend keeping anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from any heat source, such as fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators and space heaters.

Only one heat-producing appliance, such as a space heater, should be plugged into an electrical outlet at a time, and never into an extension cord or power strip.

The Red Cross advises turning off portable space heaters before leaving the room or going to sleep, and never leaving a fire in a fireplace unattended.

Cooking ranges and ovens should never be used to heat a home, the Red Cross warns.

Brown suggested people check in on loved ones, the elderly and those less fortunate, to be sure their living conditions are safe.

“There are many situations out there right now with people who can't pay their gas bill or don't have gas, so they're using all these supplemental devices to heat their homes,” he said.

It's also been extremely challenging and dangerous for first-responders, who have had to contend with the extreme cold and ice, Brown said.

Firefighters have fallen at scenes, and had to contend with frostbitten hands and feet.

“It's been very tasking on the emergency responders countywide,” he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.