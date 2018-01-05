Lower Burrell plans citizen police academy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ever wonder what it is like to be a police officer?

Residents of Lower Burrell will be able to find out starting in March, when the city's police department will host a Citizen Police Academy.

The department is accepting applications for the academy now. Classes are scheduled to begin on March 1 at city hall and end May 17.

Classes will be held on Thursdays for a total of 12 weeks, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The last class will include a graduation ceremony.

Class size is limited to 25 Lower Burrell residents.

Applicants must be 18-years-old.

Classes will cover: criminal and drug investigation, patrol techniques, firearms, juveniles and youth commission, crime prevention, community policing, prosecuting cases and mock trial.

Those interested in attending are asked to download and complete the application provided on the city's website and send to “attention: Detective John Marhefka, 2800 Bethel St., Lower Burrell, PA 15068.”

The deadline to apply is Feb. 22.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.