Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Springdale Township repossesses truck from Allegheny Valley fire department

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Co. President Chuck Miller stands by the department's 2001 Kenworth fire engine at the company's Springdale Township garage, shortly before the company surrendered it to the township on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Co. President Chuck Miller stands by the department's 2001 Kenworth fire engine at the company's Springdale Township garage, shortly before the company surrendered it to the township on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company has lost one of its trucks after the Springdale Township commissioners said they're taking it back and selling it.

Firefighters stripped their gear — hoses, hand tools, extinguishers, fans, nozzles — from the 2001 Kenworth in preparation for turning it over to the township, company President Chuck Miller said.

Firefighters drained the truck of water before surrendering it to the township around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Assistant Chief Dennis Stiokis drove it the short distance up Pillow Avenue from their station to the township building.

No one from the township was there to accept the truck. Firefighters said they were told to lock it and drop the keys in the mail slot.

The 17-year-old truck will be replaced with one that is 26 years old.

The township commissioners voted at their reorganization meeting Tuesday to take back the truck, which the township had bought for the fire company in 2001 before its 2012 merger with Harmar. The township still owns the truck, and it's the only company vehicle titled to the township.

Miller said the take-back was done without any advance discussion or consultation with him or the fire chief.

"I just can't believe it's happening," Miller said.

"I just can't imagine a township taking a fire truck from its volunteer fire company," he said. "It's not something that has any use to them."

Commissioner and board President Anthony Rozzano could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a letter to the company signed by Rozzano and dated Wednesday, the township told the company that commissioners had voted on Tuesday to take the 2001 Kenworth out of service effective Wednesday, and that it had to be returned to the township within seven days.

"At that time it will be sent out for a full inspection and also have an appraisal done for it (sic) value and put up for sale," the letter reads.

Miller said the department decided not to fight to keep it.

"We didn't want to waste our money on fighting this with the township," Miller said.

The letter said the company could buy the truck back from the township, "at fair market value," if it wished.

Miller said the company won't buy the engine back.

"We are still currently paying on the rescue engine we just got delivered in October," he said.

That new truck was intended to replace two, Miller said. One, a rescue vehicle, has already been sold; the other, a 1992 Pierce engine, was about to be sold but instead will be kept and put back into service.

It will need to be serviced and prepared to be put back in service in the next couple of weeks.

Miller said the company's fire response should not be adversely affected.

The Kenworth cost about $170,000 when it was bought in 2001, and is paid for, Miller said. He said it might be worth $60,000 to $80,000 now.

"Obviously, they need the money for something," Miller said. "Hopefully they need it more than we need a fire truck."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Related Content
With new truck, Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company aims to 'do more with less'
The Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company is looking to do a one-for-two deal. The company, which serves Harmar and Springdale Township, is working on ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.