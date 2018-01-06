Sprinkler pipe bursts at SpringHill Suites hotel in Frazer; water reaches rooms on 5 floors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A frozen sprinkler pipe that burst at the SpringHill Suites hotel in Frazer caused flooding in rooms on five floors of the hotel Saturday morning.

“It blew the sprinkler head off,” said Chief Dave Gould with Frazer Volunteer Fire Department No. 2. “(The) sprinkler head went through the wall.

“And there was so much water, it came down to the first floor.”

The accident started around 10:30 a.m., and it took crews until about 12:30 p.m. to clean the water and salvage the rooms.

Crews from six fire companies responded to the call at the hotel, which is located in the Pittsburgh Mills mall shopping complex.

“We had to poke holes in the floor (and) in the ceilings to run the water down to the first floor,” he said.

Gould said no one was hurt in the incident, but the man staying in the room with the burst pipe was getting married this weekend and his tuxedo was ruined.

He said the man had to go to the mall to get a new tux for the wedding.

Attempts to get a comment from hotel management on the incident were unsuccessful. Two managers who declined to give their name said the hotel had no immediate comment.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.