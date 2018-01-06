Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Sprinkler pipe bursts at SpringHill Suites hotel in Frazer; water reaches rooms on 5 floors

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Firefighters were called to pump out rooms on the fifth floor of the SpringHill Suites hotel in the Pittsburgh Mills shopping complex on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, after the sprinkler system went off. A frozen pipe caused the flooding, authorities said.
Mike Werries | For the Tribune-Review
Firefighters were called to pump out rooms on the fifth floor of the SpringHill Suites hotel in the Pittsburgh Mills shopping complex on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, after the sprinkler system went off. A frozen pipe caused the flooding, authorities said.

Updated 11 minutes ago

A frozen sprinkler pipe that burst at the SpringHill Suites hotel in Frazer caused flooding in rooms on five floors of the hotel Saturday morning.

“It blew the sprinkler head off,” said Chief Dave Gould with Frazer Volunteer Fire Department No. 2. “(The) sprinkler head went through the wall.

“And there was so much water, it came down to the first floor.”

The accident started around 10:30 a.m., and it took crews until about 12:30 p.m. to clean the water and salvage the rooms.

Crews from six fire companies responded to the call at the hotel, which is located in the Pittsburgh Mills mall shopping complex.

“We had to poke holes in the floor (and) in the ceilings to run the water down to the first floor,” he said.

Gould said no one was hurt in the incident, but the man staying in the room with the burst pipe was getting married this weekend and his tuxedo was ruined.

He said the man had to go to the mall to get a new tux for the wedding.

Attempts to get a comment from hotel management on the incident were unsuccessful. Two managers who declined to give their name said the hotel had no immediate comment.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.