Leechburg duplex likely a total loss after early morning fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No one was injured during an early morning fire at a duplex in Leechburg.

Tom Foster, chief of Leechburg's volunteer fire department, said the fire started just after 7 a.m. at 117 and 119 Main St. Crews were on scene until around noon.

Foster said no one was home in either unit when the fire started on the first floor of 117 Main St. He said it started near the back of the unit and spread to the other side of the duplex.

Foster said it's unclear if anyone was renting 117 and the woman who lives in 119 had been temporarily staying in a nursing facility.

Foster said the unit at 117 was a total loss and 119 would likely be as well.

No cause has been determined. The fire is being investigated by the state police fire marshal.

Foster said there were no issues because of the cold weather or with water pressure.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or Twitter @emilybalser.