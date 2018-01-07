Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg duplex likely a total loss after early morning fire

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
A duplex at 117-119 Main St. in Leechburg was damaged by a fire that broke out shortly after 7 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Officials said the entire structure is likely a total loss.
Joyce Hanz | For the Tribune-Review
A duplex at 117-119 Main St. in Leechburg was damaged by a fire that broke out shortly after 7 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Officials said the entire structure is likely a total loss.
Firefighters gather at the scene of a duplex fire on Main Street in Leechburg on Sunday monring. Jan. 7, 2018
Joyce Hanz | For the Tribune-Review
Firefighters gather at the scene of a duplex fire on Main Street in Leechburg on Sunday monring. Jan. 7, 2018

Updated 40 minutes ago

No one was injured during an early morning fire at a duplex in Leechburg.

Tom Foster, chief of Leechburg's volunteer fire department, said the fire started just after 7 a.m. at 117 and 119 Main St. Crews were on scene until around noon.

Foster said no one was home in either unit when the fire started on the first floor of 117 Main St. He said it started near the back of the unit and spread to the other side of the duplex.

Foster said it's unclear if anyone was renting 117 and the woman who lives in 119 had been temporarily staying in a nursing facility.

Foster said the unit at 117 was a total loss and 119 would likely be as well.

No cause has been determined. The fire is being investigated by the state police fire marshal.

Foster said there were no issues because of the cold weather or with water pressure.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.