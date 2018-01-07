Wife of Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold speaks out on his arrest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The wife of Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold has broken her silence on his arrest Friday on child-sex related charges.

The sister of Danielle Reinke Diebold, Teresa Edinger, e-mailed a statement to the Tribune-Review on Sunday night that she attributed to Danielle.

The Diebolds were married July 12, just a few weeks after Diebold was injured and lost part of an arm in a fireworks accident.

The couple has one child together, an infant son. Danielle also has a 15-year-old daughter.

The following is Danielle's statement in its entirety:

“They say God will never give you more than you can handle, but he did this time.

I have never hurt so bad in all my life.

I don't know how to pick up all these broken pieces and find a way to put them back together and go on with my life, but I have to try to find a way for my children. Our lives have been completely shattered.

I am broken, devastated, humiliated, and I was completely blindsided.

He was the first man ever in my life who never made me question, never gave me a gut feeling, never a bad instinct or sign and we were even in the process of planning to extend our family.

This is not who we knew. We knew a loving, caring father and husband and we are grieving the loss of that man.

On the other hand, we are dealing with the raw emotions of having someone you loved and admired be charged with committing a terrible crime.

I feel like they are two different people — but they are not.

I will never find the right words to say but I want to say I am truly so sorry to everyone out there including any minor that may have been involved, our community, family and friends.

— Danielle.”

Freelance writer Joyce Hanz contributed to this report. Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.