Thief breaks through wall into Leechburg bank

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Someone “tunneled” through the wall of the First Commonwealth Bank in Leechburg early Monday morning before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, investigators say.

Leechburg officer Mark Pollick said that sometime around 2:30 a.m. the suspect entered the bank at 152 Market St. from an unoccupied adjacent building through a hole in the wall.

FBI spokeswoman Catherine Policicchio said the suspect then used a crowbar to force open teller drawers and stole cash.

She said the suspect was covered head to toe so a description was not available. The FBI is assisting the Leechburg Police in the investigation.

Police would not specify which of the surrounding buildings was the entrance point for the robbery, but neighboring 154 Market St. is vacant and listed as for sale. The building on the other side of the bank houses a tattoo shop.

The bank was closed at the time of the robbery and no one was in any danger, police said.

Police and the FBI are reviewing video footage and say the suspect is still at large.

Customers of the bank are being directed to another branch.

A spokeswoman for First Commonwealth did not immediately return a request for comment.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Leechburg Police at (724)842-8531.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger. Freelance writer Joyce Hanz contributed.