Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg suspends Diebold without pay

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's mugshot following his arrest on charges accusing him of being a sexual predator. Jan. 5, 2018.
Westmoreland County Prison
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's mugshot following his arrest on charges accusing him of being a sexual predator. Jan. 5, 2018.
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's mugshot following his arrest on charges accusing him of being a sexual predator. Jan. 5, 2018
Westmoreland County Prison
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's mugshot following his arrest on charges accusing him of being a sexual predator. Jan. 5, 2018

Updated 4 hours ago

Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold was suspended without pay on Monday by Mayor Wayne Dobos.

Dobos said he and council will work to improve the borough's image with the public, and he declined further comment. Borough Solicitor James Favero wasn't available for comment.

Diebold, who became well-known for his struggle to return to police work after a fireworks accident blew off a portion of his left arm in July, was arrested Friday on felony child predator charges.

He is accused of soliciting sex via the internet from a 14-year-old girl who actually was a special agent for the state Attorney General's Office's predator task force.

Diebold recently was recertified to be a police officer, but the state police agency that grants certification won't take action on Diebold's certification until there is a verdict in his case.

Diebold's attorney, Duke George, has said Diebold plans to plead not guilty to the charges against him.

He remains under protective custody in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 16.

Councilman Christian Vaccaro, meanwhile, said he wants the mayor and council to work to improve the borough's reputation.

Leechburg citizens are “still in a state of shock and disbelief” about Diebold, Vaccaro said, adding there was a house fire and a reported bank burglary in the community in recent days.

In a statement provided to the Tribune-Review, Vaccaro said the charges against Diebold have “clearly shaken the core of our community and eroded the trust of the institutions of this small and honorable town.”

Vaccaro said it's his “No. 1 priority to ensure that children in this community are safe and protected” and there are “no words to describe my disappointment, frustration and anger” at the situation. Among other things, he encouraged more child-abuse and child-sexual-abuse identification training for officers and borough employees.

Attempts to contact Diebold's wife, Danielle, for comment on the suspension were unsuccessful.

George, who didn't have a comment Monday on the suspension, said a Fraternal Order of Police lawyer would handle representing Diebold in those matters. A message sent to the president of the FOP Allegheny Valley Lodge 39, which represents Leechburg, was not immediately returned.

Councilman Chuck Pascal said Leechburg “is a proud, strong community which is a wonderful place to live, work, shop and visit. Our heritage is to overcome adversity and work together. We as a community — as a family — must now pull together and focus on moving forward.”

Emily Balser contributed to this report. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

Related Content
Wife of Leechburg police chief: 'I am broken, devastated, humiliated'
The wife of Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold said she is devastated and was blindsided by her husband's arrest on child-sex related charges. "They say God ...
Diebold's attorney questions bail amount, 'confession'
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's lawyer hopes to get him released from jail as soon as possible despite the $500,000 bond that's keeping him there. ...
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold in protective custody at county jail
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold is being held under protective custody at the Westmoreland County Prison, which means he isn't in contact with any other ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.