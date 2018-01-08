Leechburg suspends Diebold without pay

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold was suspended without pay on Monday by Mayor Wayne Dobos.

Dobos said he and council will work to improve the borough's image with the public, and he declined further comment. Borough Solicitor James Favero wasn't available for comment.

Diebold, who became well-known for his struggle to return to police work after a fireworks accident blew off a portion of his left arm in July, was arrested Friday on felony child predator charges.

He is accused of soliciting sex via the internet from a 14-year-old girl who actually was a special agent for the state Attorney General's Office's predator task force.

Diebold recently was recertified to be a police officer, but the state police agency that grants certification won't take action on Diebold's certification until there is a verdict in his case.

Diebold's attorney, Duke George, has said Diebold plans to plead not guilty to the charges against him.

He remains under protective custody in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 16.

Councilman Christian Vaccaro, meanwhile, said he wants the mayor and council to work to improve the borough's reputation.

Leechburg citizens are “still in a state of shock and disbelief” about Diebold, Vaccaro said, adding there was a house fire and a reported bank burglary in the community in recent days.

In a statement provided to the Tribune-Review, Vaccaro said the charges against Diebold have “clearly shaken the core of our community and eroded the trust of the institutions of this small and honorable town.”

Vaccaro said it's his “No. 1 priority to ensure that children in this community are safe and protected” and there are “no words to describe my disappointment, frustration and anger” at the situation. Among other things, he encouraged more child-abuse and child-sexual-abuse identification training for officers and borough employees.

Attempts to contact Diebold's wife, Danielle, for comment on the suspension were unsuccessful.

George, who didn't have a comment Monday on the suspension, said a Fraternal Order of Police lawyer would handle representing Diebold in those matters. A message sent to the president of the FOP Allegheny Valley Lodge 39, which represents Leechburg, was not immediately returned.

Councilman Chuck Pascal said Leechburg “is a proud, strong community which is a wonderful place to live, work, shop and visit. Our heritage is to overcome adversity and work together. We as a community — as a family — must now pull together and focus on moving forward.”

Emily Balser contributed to this report. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.