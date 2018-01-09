Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
With $533,000 budget, Allegheny Township targets road improvements

George Guido | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 1:30 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Allegheny Township's public works department will have a full plate of activity this summer, with $533,000 budgeted for road improvements in 2018.

The biggest project involves repaving Shearsburg Road to White Cloud Road.

Prior to construction of the Route 56 bypass in 1959, Shearsburg Road was the main artery between Lower Burrell and Vandergrift.

Also on the township's paving list will be Helen, Louise and Ruth streets in the Pine Camp area of the township.

Crack sealing with take place in the Allegheny Woodlands plan on Treeline, Chestnut and Cedar Ridge drives, along with Willow, Evergreen and Dogwood courts.

In the Hawk Valley Plan, crack sealing will take place on Hawk Valley Drive, Red Tail Court and Talon Court.

Other crack sealing is set for Allegheny Road, Community Park Road, Tower Drive and Victor Drive.

Crack sealing is a thin layer of hot, liquid asphalt material used to prevent water intrusions under the pavement and to reinforce overall pavement

Fiber coating and fog sealing, a light application of asphalt sealant, will take place on 20 streets in Melwood Manor, five streets in the Sunnybrook Acres Plan and five streets in the Zimmerman Plan.

Storm drains will be replaced along Shearsburg Road, Joyce Street and Brookview Drive.

The township also will receive $334,000 from the state liquid fuels reimbursement fund.

A later project will take place on Willowbrook Road once the drilling of a Marcellus shale natural gas well has been completed. Huntley & Huntley, the Monroeville-based exploration and drilling company, will replace the road after the well is up and running.

After that, the township will put a final coating on the road, as per the excessive maintenance agreement between the township and the driller.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

