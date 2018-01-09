Police chase reported stolen vehicle on Route 28 to Harmar exit; 1 charged
Updated 16 hours ago
A 16-year-old boy faces charges because he led police on a chase early Tuesday from the Pittsburgh Mills complex, Frazer police said.
The boy, of the Homewood section of Pittsburgh, and a 14-year-old Arnold girl were sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot just after 3 a.m. when a Frazer officer and a Springdale Borough officer approached the Hyundai, reported stolen Jan. 1 in Pittsburgh; the boy allegedly drove away, causing one officer to jump out of the way, Frazer police Chief Terry Kuhns said.
Officers followed the vehicle southbound on Route 28, to the Harmar exit, and it turned onto Route 910 and later drove into a fence, police said. The boy was taken into custody and turned over to juvenile authorities, and the girl was released to family, Kuhns said.
The boy is charged as a juvenile with attempted aggravated assault on an officer, reckless endangerment and receiving stolen property, Kuhns said.
Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.